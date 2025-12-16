FG takes over N47b abandoned Wuju-Wuju Jakara road in Kano

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has unveiled plans to reconstruct the 6.7-kilometre Wuju-Wuju Jakara road network in Kano metropolis to ease the perennial difficulties road users have faced over the years.

The capital project was initially awarded by Kwankwaso’s administration in 2013 at a cost of N5 billion but was left abandoned a few months later with 850 meters completed. The government-owned project has since continued to suffer from seasonal flooding due to poor drainage.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, said President Bola Ahmad had considered the appeal of the state government to complete the abandoned project to ease the negative impact.

The Minister disclosed that the sum of N47 billion has been allocated for the completion of the 6.7-kilometre road that passes through four local government areas, including Dala, Gwale, Municipal, and Fagge, all within the metropolitan city.

“The Wuju-Wuju Jakara project started in 2013 during Kwankwaso’s administration, when I was at the state House of Assembly and a member of the committee on appropriation. Only N5 billion was appropriated for the whole project, while 850 meters was constructed by the state government out of 8.5 kilometres.

“We appreciate the regime for initiating the project even though it has not seen the light of day since then. But we considered this road more strategic to the economic viability of the state, cutting across four local government areas of the metropolis, Dala, Municipal, Gwale and Fagge, my own local government.

“So the state government reached out to the Federal Government for intervention on the road and takeover of about 6.7 kilometres at a cost of N47 billion. The project is now approved by the President, and the contractor has already mobilised on site. We will supervise and monitor the project to completion,” the minister assured.

While assessing the intervention, the minister reiterated that the project is one of the genuine proofs of President Tinubu’s love for Kano, describing the FEC approval as seamless.

“We appreciate the President for the approval at the last FEC meeting, and it is an indication that Mr. President love Kano and the people of Kano. It is another giant stride by Mr President in Kano, with significant economic value.

“The federal government is financing the project 100 per cent, while the state government is taking care of compensation. They have paid for 2.5 kilometres of compensation. We hope the settlement will continue to enable the contractor to progress on the job,” Ata added.

On his part, the Federal Controller of Housing and Urban Development in Kano, Tp. Danbaba Yahaya Haruna pledged deployment of necessary manpower for supervision to ensure quality delivery. He pleaded with the state government to fulfil its part of the compensation promptly to meet the timeline.

“We pray the state government will settle the compensation as is due to enable us to continue with the job. We will also make sure the job is done according to the specifications in terms of structural forms, wide distance, and other details the road should carry,” Haruna pledged.