FG urged to deploy AI in public service reform

A data scientist, Gbolahan Temilorun, has urged the Federal Government to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of a broad reform of Nigeria’s public service, saying the technology could significantly improve efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement across government institutions.

Temilorun said Nigeria is at a critical juncture where rising public expectations, rapid population growth, and limited resources require smarter approaches to governance, adding that AI offers practical tools to address long-standing administrative bottlenecks.

Speaking in a telephone interview, he noted that governments around the world are already using AI to modernise public service delivery, warning that Nigeria risks lagging behind if it continues to rely largely on manual processes and fragmented digital systems.

“At its core, AI refers to computer systems capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as decision-making, pattern recognition, and language processing. When applied to public service delivery, AI enables governments to respond faster, allocate resources more efficiently, and improve accountability,” he said.

Temilorun explained that one immediate application of AI in public administration is the use of intelligent digital reporting platforms that allow citizens to report issues such as damaged infrastructure, waste management challenges, traffic concerns, or public safety incidents through their mobile phones.

According to him, these platforms use AI to automatically classify complaints, identify locations through geotagging or image recognition, prioritise urgent cases, and route them to the appropriate government agencies, thereby reducing delays and improving oversight.

“Such systems reduce human bottlenecks and make it easier to track how complaints are handled. This helps build trust between citizens and government,” he added.

He said AI-driven tools could also be deployed across ministries, departments, and agencies through chatbots capable of handling routine public inquiries, which would ease congestion at government offices and allow civil servants to focus on more complex administrative and policy tasks.

The data scientist further noted that AI systems could assist government agencies in analysing large volumes of public data to detect fraud, improve tax administration, and enhance the effectiveness of social welfare programmes.

Temilorun identified urban management as another area where AI could make a significant impact, particularly as Nigeria’s cities continue to expand rapidly.

“In areas such as revenue collection and social intervention schemes, AI can help reduce leakages by identifying anomalies and ensuring that support reaches intended beneficiaries.

“With AI-powered analytics, governments can manage traffic more efficiently, plan waste collection better, and monitor environmental risks. Predictive tools can help authorities anticipate infrastructure failures or public health threats before they escalate,” he said.

He also stressed that AI adoption could promote greater transparency in governance, noting that data-driven and automated systems reduce discretionary decision-making often associated with inefficiency and abuse.

“When processes such as procurement analysis, permit approvals, or service requests are driven by data and algorithms, outcomes become more traceable and open to scrutiny,” he added.

The tech expert, however, cautioned that successful deployment of AI in the public sector would require deliberate planning, including investment in digital infrastructure, data protection frameworks, cybersecurity, and capacity building for civil servants.

Temilorun said AI is not a replacement for human judgment in governance, but a powerful tool that can strengthen Nigeria’s public service if properly harnessed.

He mentioned that some countries have gone ahead in deploying AI in their public services, and the outcomes have been success stories.

He said: “Singapore’s Smart City Initiative, where AI-powered sensors and cameras monitor traffic, detect crimes, and predict maintenance needs, making the city more efficient and safe; UK’s NHS Chatbot, with an AI-powered chatbot helping patients get medical advice, reducing pressure on hospitals and improving healthcare outcomes; Estonia’s AI-powered Government Services, where AI handles routine tasks like tax returns and parking permits, freeing up civil servants for complex tasks.”

The data scientist also noted the US Department of Homeland Security’s AI-powered Fraud Detection helping to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, saving millions of dollars; and China’s Smart Traffic Management, where AI optimises traffic flow, reducing congestion and accidents in cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

He said learning from global best practices and adapting them to local realities, Nigeria can use AI to build a more responsive, efficient, and citizen-centred public service for the future.