Fintiri reaffirms commitment to livestock development in Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting livestock development as a key driver of economic growth and overall development in the state.

The governor gave the assurance at the weekend while hosting the Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Idi Maiha, who was on an official visit to the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Auwal Tukur, Fintiri said the state government remained resolute in supporting Federal Government policies aimed at strengthening the livestock value chain.

He noted that the livestock sub-sector is a vital resource that must be properly harnessed to boost the economy and improve livelihoods.

The Minister of Livestock Development said his visit was both a courtesy call and a routine consultation with the livestock community in Adamawa State, ahead of the implementation of the national ranching policy.

According to Maiha, the consultation would enable the ministry to assess the status of grazing reserves in the state as part of preparations for the rollout of the national ranching policy.

He described Adamawa as one of the states with the largest grazing reserves in the country, noting that it possesses enormous livestock resources which, if properly harnessed, could significantly contribute to national development.