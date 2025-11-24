Foundation adjusts national dialogue format to honour Segun Awolowo

THE HID Awolowo Foundation, yesterday, said it had made changes to the attendance format of its National Dialogue on Women in Politics: Thirty years after Beijing, scheduled for tomorrow, November 25, 2025.

The event, according to the Foundation, will now hold in a hybrid format, allowing both physical and virtual participation.

In a statement, at the weekend, the Foundation said that the adjustment became necessary following the death of Olusegun Awolowo (Jnr), grandson of the late Obafemi Awolowo and HID Awolowo, last Thursday.

According to the Foundation, the passing of Segun Awolowo has cast a shadow of grief over the Awolowo family and the wider community that continues to hold the family’s legacy in high esteem.

The statement said that participants who would be able to attend in person are expected at the Efunyela Hall in Ikenne, while others are encouraged to join online to ensure continued broad engagement despite the recent loss.

The Board of the Foundation also said that it had resolved to include a special segment during the dialogue to honour the memory of the late Segun Awolowo, highlighting his contributions and reflecting on the values of service, integrity and public-minded leadership associated with the Awolowo tradition.

The Foundation, while acknowledging the period of mourning, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing national discussions on women’s political participation, an area central to HID Awolowo’s lifelong advocacy.