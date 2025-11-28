Foundation empowers Ondo residents to boost grassroots economy

THE Ojamami Foundation has empowered over 100 residents of the Okitipupa Local Council of Ondo State and equipped them with life-changing items to enhance their livelihood and boost the state’s economy.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Founder of the Foundation, Ojamiami Falana Oyewole, while emphasising that the initiative will also alleviate poverty, said that the gesture would go a long way to uplift the financial stability of the people at the grassroots.

The empowerment programme, held at the Government Field in Okitipupa, attracted community leaders and APC stalwarts with beneficiaries drawn from across the six wards of Okitipupa Constituency II.

According to Oyewole, who is also an aspirant for the Ondo State House of Assembly (Okitipupa Constituency II), the initiative reflects his determination to promote economic self-reliance and reduce poverty at the grassroots.

“This initiative is my deep commitment to empower my people, lift them out of poverty and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of our constituency, Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

“Sustainable empowerment is the backbone of community development, and today, we are sowing seeds that will grow into financial independence for many families,” he stated.

Oyewole, however, stressed that leadership should be anchored on service and impact rather than political convenience, saying: “This aligns with the empowerment agenda of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s ‘Our Ease’ initiative. It is time to empower our people, not enslave them. The government alone cannot solve all the problems. So, we must work together to make life better.”

A beneficiary, Ayara Esther, who described the gesture as life-changing, said: “With this sewing machine, I can restart my business. I am grateful he remembered people like us. This will change my life.”

Another recipient, Akinmoye Olayeni, said, “What he has done today shows he truly cares. This equipment will help me provide for my children and improve my livelihood. May God bless him.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Okitipupa Local Council, Andrew Ogunsakin, represented by James Ogunyemi, commended Oyewole for his intervention, noting that the move would enhance the living standards of the beneficiaries and complement the government’s efforts.

On his part, the Lumure of Ayeka, Oba Babatunde Ayeyowa, and Oba Fredrick Akinmoye, the Orungberuwa of the Ode-Erinje kingdom, applauded the empowerment drive and cautioned against last-minute political gimmicks.