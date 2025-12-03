‘I want my music to be a bridge’: From India to Nigeria, Khevna is making soulful dash for afrobeats

Soothing Indian flutes open up Khevna’s “Lonely (with Toye), setting the tone for her ingenious emo-R&B and Afrobeats fusion that has since distinguished her catalogue this year.

Born Khevna Shah, the young chanteuse is not a stranger to Nigerian music or heritage; for decades, her father has lived in Nigeria as an expat, making the country a holiday scene for her. After establishing her artistry with a slew of Indian pop singles since 2023, Khevna is now taking a turn towards the genre that has kept her creative juices gushing in recent times. Debuting with “Lonely” and its Toye-assisted remix, she crafts tender lovelorn stories, tucked with the mushy embrace of Afro R&B/Emo-pop.

Catching up with Guardian Music, the singer sits down in a tell-all detailing her come-up journey; her inspiring Afrobeats pivot; her creative process; and several lores behind her stint as one of the first few Indian-Afrobeats talents in rotation.

What’s the motivation behind your recent turn to Afrobeats?

I recently moved to Lagos and discovered I like Afro music, especially R&B and Pop. As an artist from India, I was intrigued and curious about how I could create Afrobeats. I wanted to contribute to the scene.

Why did you come to Lagos in the first place?

My dad is a resident, and I was actually just visiting for vacation. He suggested that I try out the music here to see if I like Afrobeats culture. Then, I attended a music recording camp, which turned out to be good. I vibed with the sessions, and we created some good music. I still keep travelling to India, and I release music in my own language, but this time around, I am exploring Indian Afrobeats.

How long has your dad been working here?

He has been here for almost 25 years. I’ve been to Nigeria twice before — once I was too young to remember, and then the other was when I finished college. I came here for summer vacation, but I feel I am just getting to properly experience Lagos in a different way.

How has the city inspired you?

Typically the Lagos culture, there’s always movement. Something is going on. Everyone’s rushing. At first, I was anxious. Eventually, I got the hang of it, and it felt fun. I like the music culture over here. Both the fashion and music industry are a vibe over here.

When was the first time you discovered your passion for music?

I’ve always been connected with music since I was a child; I took music lessons in Indian classical music, and I sang every day. Initially, I was taking it as a hobby, and I was fully involved in interior design, which I studied in college. At some point, I discovered I didn’t want to do design full-time. I was depressed. I switched when it got so bad. I would rather do what makes me happy and where I am present completely.

Who are some voices you have connected with fully in Lagos?

Before moving to Lagos, I knew about Burna Boy and CKay. Rema is also big in India, and “Calm Down” was a global moment. When I got here, I discovered a lot of other artistes, especially in the R&B scene. I have been listening to Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, and a mix of others. I actually enjoy the music here.

Tell us the muse behind your latest song, “Lonely”.

We made that song during the camp I spoke about earlier. My core energy came from me wanting to give my all, being the only foreigner in the setting. At the same time, it was also a phase that I was going through emotionally. So I think it just aligned.

What kind of stories do you want to eventually shape your music?

I think the main thing would be like blending cultures, the privilege to blend cultures through music; I could have best of different worlds and cultures, and put it out through music. I feel like the world is sort of separating instead of uniting us. I think that’s what I love about music, that at least we can be connected. I don’t understand Yoruba, but I still sing along to the music here. And I’ve also met people over here who grew up watching Bollywood, and they’re literally singing songs in Hindi. I was fascinated.

How would you describe the relationships you have built here?

It was tricky at first, but I’ve definitely made some good friends over here. People might be guarded and will test you, but eventually, they are really open-hearted here.

What is the vision for Khevna?

The present vision is to keep releasing music as much as I can. There are so many artistes putting out so much music here. In the long term, I want my music to be a blend of cultures, from India to Nigeria, and just be a bridge for that. I want my music to feel like a safe space where I can relate to the listener.

Finally, what are you up to when you’re not making music?

Anything that’s related to the creative scene, like painting or design. I still love interior design. I like editing videos. I do all that stuff too. I learned how to tattoo on myself at some point. I do crazy things, anything and everything that’s related to art.