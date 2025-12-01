FRSC directs compulsory road signage at construction sites

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, on Monday, directed construction companies on Nigerian roads to ensure placement of road signs at the construction sites nationwide.

Mohammed made this known in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide in Abuja.

He said that the directive aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing nationwide road construction and rehabilitation efforts aimed at improving safety and enhancing the efficiency of the country’s highways.

He said that the directive is to guarantee the safety of motorists and other road users around active and inactive construction zones.

The Corps Marshal further instructed all Commanding Officers across FRSC formations to commence strict and effective enforcement of the directive nationwide.

He condemned the recurring failure of some construction companies to provide proper warning and diversion signs at project sites, adding that such negligence exposes road users to avoidable risks.

He stressed that the directive was final and enforceable, and that FRSC field commands will intensify supervision and take regulatory action against defaulters.

Mohammed reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Federal Government’s investment in road infrastructure translates into safer and more secure travel for all.

Meanwhile, six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha expressway on Friday night.

Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the crash to journalists in Awka.

She said the accident resulted from reckless driving and involved a yellow and black tipper, registration FGG21XV, and a red bus, registration XQ398AA.

“An eyewitness on the bus said it was travelling from Ebonyi to Onitsha after a Catholic Women Organisation burial.

“The bus driver attempted dangerous overtaking to make up lost time, causing a head-on collision with the tipper,” Asekhauno said.

Thirty-two people were involved, including nine men and 23 women. The crash killed two men and four women, while five women were injured.

Twenty-one other occupants escaped unharmed. The victims were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where deaths were confirmed by medical staff.

FRSC officers cleared the scene promptly, restoring normal traffic flow along the expressway.

Asekhauno described the accident as preventable, warning: “This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving.”

She extended sympathies to victims’ families, urging motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid aggressive overtaking, and prioritise safety.