Fubara, Mbah, Otu, Diri reaffirm support for military, families of fallen heroes

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, lays a wreath at a cenotaph in honour of the nation's fallen heroes during the 2026 Armed ForcesRemembrance Day ceremony at Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, lays a wreath at a cenotaph in honour of the nation's fallen heroes during the 2026 Armed ForcesRemembrance Day ceremony at Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed optimism that Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist groups will be defeated through sustained commitment to strengthening the Nigerian military.

The governor also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its continued efforts to build a well-equipped, motivated, and professional armed forces capable of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and addressing internal security threats.

Fubara stated this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, where he praised the Federal Government’s prioritisation of modern military hardware and improved welfare for personnel.

According to him, the Tinubu administration’s focus on capacity-building and welfare enhancement has boosted morale within the armed forces and produced measurable gains in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges.

“We commend our President for equipping the armed forces with modern weapons and for motivating them through improved remuneration and welfare packages,” Fubara said. “These efforts have translated into visible successes in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.”

The governor assured that the Rivers State Government would continue to support the Federal Government, the armed forces, and other security agencies in sustaining peace and stability within the state and across the country.

Reflecting on the sacrifices of Nigerian troops, Fubara noted that members of the armed forces are deployed across the country to confront a diverse range of security challenges.

“Our troops are engaged in the North-East, where they are battling Boko Haram and other insurgent groups,” he said. “They are also deployed in the North-West and North-Central to tackle banditry and criminal abductions, which have led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of communities.”

Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue to partner with the Federal Government to support the Nigerian Armed Forces, fallen heroes, and their families.

Mbah also stressed the need to learn from the scars of division and internal conflicts inherent in the nation’s history to build a more united and secure society, saying that “peace and safety must be protected by restraint, dialogue, and shared responsibility.”

Mbah made the commitment yesterday during the 2026 Remembrance Day and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Okpara Square, Enugu, describing January 15 of every year as a solemn day when Nigerians must pause, reflect deeply, and acknowledge the price paid by the nation’s heroes so that other citizens may live in safety.

“As a state government, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and their families. This support goes beyond ceremony. It is reflected in practical care, in advocacy, and in partnership with the Federal Government to ensure that those who serve, and those who have served, are treated with respect and care.

On his part, the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of military veterans, widows and families of fallen heroes, as he joined officers, veterans and stakeholders at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day held at the Eleven Eleven Millennium Park, remembrance arcade yesterday in Calabar.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Peter Odey, Otu described the event as a solemn reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces to keep Nigeria united and peaceful.

“The lesson from this ceremony is that we remember our fallen heroes, those who paid the supreme sacrifice for this country to remain one. Many people do not fully understand the sacrifices these people made, most of them with their lives. The fact that we can sleep peacefully in this state is because of the hard work and commitment of our military officers,” he said.

He stressed that the state government remains resolute in its support for members of the Armed Forces and their families, noting that the administration recognises their invaluable contributions to national and state security.

Responding to questions on the welfare of widows of fallen heroes, the deputy governor assured that the Otu administration has deliberately included them in government programmes and interventions.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has also implored corporate organisations and private individuals to lend support to the country’s armed forces through contributions and partnerships that would improve their conditions of service.

The governor, who paid tributes to serving, retired and fallen soldiers for their gallant services in preserving the country’s territorial integrity, said the celebration should serve as a renewed act of solidarity and expression of gratitude to the heroes who made sacrifices to protect and unify Nigeria.