Fubara pays condolence visit to Diri, Ewhrudjakpo family

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has commiserated with the people of Bayelsa State and the family of the late Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.



Fubara, who paid a condolence visit to his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, yesterday at the Government House, Yenagoa, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, said that the people of Rivers were also in grief over Ewhrudjakpo’s death, noting that whatever impacted Bayelsa had a ripple effect on his state.



He said: “Rivers and Bayelsa would remain as one people. While you, in Bayelsa, are grieving, our state is also grieving. Our story in Rivers cannot be complete without some aspects of Bayelsa. So, in situations like this, when Bayelsa is mourning, it is only proper for us to come and condole with the government, the people, and the family of the late deputy governor.



“We assure you that we will support you. There is no condolence visit or sweet words that can fill the gap of the loss of any dear one. It is only God that can fill the void.”



Responding, Diri expressed gratitude to his Rivers counterpart for his show of love and support over the sad incident. According to him, Fubara was the first governor to pay a condolence visit after his deputy’s demise on December 11, and that the gesture demonstrated that Bayelsa and Rivers people were one with a common history.

Diri said the government and people of Bayelsa, as well as the Ewhrudjakpo family, were comforted and honoured by Fubara’s visit. He assured that Bayelsa and Rivers would continue to collaborate and resolve issues that arise in the interest of both states and their people.

Diri stated. Both governors thereafter visited the official residence of the departed deputy governor to console his wife, Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo.