Fulani attacking Christians in IDP camps – US congressman, Moore

Riley Moore and members of the U.S delegation in Benue StateRiley Moore and members of the U.S delegation in Benue State

United States Congressman, Rep Riley Moore, has stated that Fulani and Islamic radicals are attacking Christians who sought refuge in Internally Displaced Camps in Benue State.

“Fulani, these Islamic radicals, are attacking the IDP camps. They are attacking them in these IDP camps,” Moore told Fox News.

Moore was part of a delegation sent by U.S President Donald Trump on a fact-finding mission concerning Christian persecution in Nigeria. He and members of the delegation visited Benue State, where they interacted with survivors of terrorist attacks, who shared their stories.

According to Moore, the stories he heard from the victims left him shocked.

“It was really shocking. The stories that we heard, the imagery, it was… I’ve never witnessed anything like that in my life. I met one woman who lost her entire family; five of her children were murdered right in front of her. She was pregnant at the time, and she was able to escape. She had that child in an Internally Displaced Persons camp. You could just see her soul had literally left her body. There are countless stories like this.

“Another woman’s family was attacked; she lost her husband and two daughters. They murdered her unborn child. These Islamic terrorists murdered her unborn child and took it right out of her. It’s beyond words,” Moore said.

According to the Congressman who represents West Virginia’s 2nd District in Congress, he and the delegation were able to reach Benue State because they were in armoured vehicles and escorted by security operatives.

He said, “This mission was part of our report. This is a fact-finding mission. Five members of Congress in total went there. We went to Benue State, which is one of the most dangerous states in the country of Nigeria. This is where all the Christians, majority of them are being murdered for their faith in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“I felt we had to go there, so we went in armoured vehicles and security and visited in the company of Christian leaders and other protestants.”

He said the delegation got ground truth about happenings in Nigeria, which will be reported to President Trump, adding that “we are going to make recommendations in the report that he has asked us to do.”

“He has asked myself and chairman Tom Cole to give him a report and report back to him, and we are going to do that by the end of this month.”