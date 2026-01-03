Gombe students hail Inuwa over establishment of two GSU campuses

The Gombe State Students’ Association (GOSSA) has lauded the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, for “taking a significant step to improve access to tertiary education by establishing two new campuses of the Gombe State University (GSU) in Malam Sidi, Kwami local government, and in Dukku, Dukku local government, in the state”.

GOSSA made the commendation in a press release, signed by its president, Alamin Ibrahim Bako, and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Gombe.

According to the association, the new campuses have eased pressure on existing institutions in the state and brought higher education closer to grassroots communities.

“We appreciate the establishment of the Malam Sidi and Dukku campuses, which have expanded access to tertiary education, reduced pressure on existing institutions and brought higher education closer to grassroots communities”, he said.

The association noted that, aside from addressing the overstretching of existing tertiary institutions in the state, the establishment of the new campuses would make learning easier, more accessible, and more affordable for students in other parts of the state.

The association also praised the governor’s other initiatives to boost education, including “the consistent payment of scholarships to all indigent students of the state studying in various institutions across the country, the establishment of modern model schools, and the payment of SSCE examination fees for secondary school students”.

It described the policies as meaningful, easing financial pressure on parents and improving school retention and completion rates.

In addition, GOSSA hailed the state government’s commitment to Almajiri reform in the state through “inclusive programmes that integrate formal, moral and vocational training for the children”.

The association pointed out that this approach is crucial for equipping Almajiri children with a holistic education, enabling them to break the cycle of poverty and begging and to contribute positively to society.

“This comprehensive approach can help transform the Almajiri system, providing a brighter future for these children and fostering a more educated, skilled and harmonious society”.

In other news, Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya has donated the sum of N14 million to the families of seven journalists and media workers who lost their lives in a tragic motor accident along the Billiri-Kumo Road recently.

The fatal crash occurred on December 29, 2025, as the journalists were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state.

Each bereaved family received N2 million in financial support from the governor.

The cash was presented to the families on Friday through the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

The SSG said the intervention was part of Governor Yahaya’s commitment to cushioning the impact of the painful loss on the affected families.

Njodi disclosed that an initial token of support had earlier been provided to the families of the injured victims immediately after the incident.

He added that the governor has also assumed full responsibility for the medical treatment and hospital bills of those who sustained injuries and are currently receiving care.