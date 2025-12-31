Gombe warns landowners to comply with recertification or forfeit properties

Gombe State Government has extended the deadline for recertification and collection of allocation letters for plots in the newly redesignated Shehu Abubakar District, the state’s premier elite residential hub, to January 16, 2026.

The Director-General of Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS), Dr Kabir Usman Hassan, made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Hassan explained that the extension was granted to eligible allottees who had participated in the documentation and verification exercise but were unable to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe.

According to him, the extension followed several appeals from affected allottees. He added that there are not less than 600 plots allocated in the designated elite area and urged landholders to recertify their titles and develop their land to avoid revocation.

To complete the recertification process, allottees are required to present necessary documents, including acknowledgement slips, original title documents, and identification to GOGIS.

He, however, warned that failure to comply by the deadline would result in plots reverting to the state government for reallocation.

“In clear demonstration of good faith, equity, and inclusiveness, management of the agency with approval of His Excellency, (the state governor), carefully considered several representations and appeals from affected allottees who had already been duly documented but were unable to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe.

“Consequently, the management has approved a final extension of the deadline and accordingly, the deadline for the recertification of plots and collection of allocation letters is hereby extended to Friday, 16th January, 2026, with effect from Monday, 5th January, 2026.

“This extension is granted strictly and exclusively to eligible allottees who had previously participated in the documentation and verification exercise. All concerned individuals are required to present themselves at the agency within the extended period with the documents.

“The agency hereby unequivocally states that failure to collect allocation letters and/or complete the recertification process within the extended and final deadline shall be construed as a voluntary forfeiture of the offer and such plots shall revert to the Gombe State Government and shall be reallocated strictly in accordance with extant laws, policies, and regulations, without further notice,” he stated.