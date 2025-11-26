Gov Eno proposes N1.30tr people’s budget for 2026

A total budget of N1,390,000,000,000 (One Trillion, Three Hundred and Ninety Billion Naira) has been proposed for the 2026 Financial Year in Akwa Ibom State.

Of this amount, N354.867 billion, or 25 per cent of the total budget, is allocated for Recurrent Expenditure. In contrast, N1.035 trillion, which represents 75 per cent of the budget, is designated for Capital Expenditure.

Governor Pastor Umo Eno presented these estimates to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, noting a decrease of N260 billion (16 per cent) from the revised 2025 budget. The 2026 budget, titled “The People’s Budget of Expansion and Growth,” aims to address the needs of the Akwa Ibom people based on feedback from Town Square Meetings.

“I urge you to quickly pass this budget so we may continue to work for our people”, he told the lawmakers, reaffirming his commitment to the needs of the people of Akwa Ibom state”, Governor Eno appealed.

Key allocations in the capital expenditure include N387.5 billion for roads and infrastructure, N31.6 billion for education, and N136.1 billion for health. By prioritising capital expenditure, the budget seeks to accelerate economic activities in the state.

Governor Eno expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing the petroleum subsidy, which has enabled states to allocate more funding to projects. He assured that the budget aligns with the ARISE Agenda, focusing on food security, mechanised agriculture, and improving rural households’ income.

“We are undertaking bold and audacious projects without borrowing and have earmarked resources to complete all the projects we have initiated. We thank the President again and assure him that to whom much is given, much is expected, and we will deliver big for him come 2027.”

“As we speak, 69,107 (sixty-nine thousand one hundred and seven) farmers have benefited from our agricultural revolution; 13,060 registered farmers have benefited from Agric processing machines and equipment we have purchased for our farmers.

“The palm tree crop revolution, which we plan to launch soon, will create generational wealth for our people, especially those in the rural areas. Through this revolution, government will actively get involved in palm tree planting and will eventually off-take from our farmers.”

The total projected Capital Receipts and Expenditure for 2026 is N1.035 trillion, with N791.978 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and N243.155 billion from other sources. The Governor emphasised that specific project allocations will be provided by the Commissioner for Budget.

He called for the swift passage of the budget, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to development across multiple sectors. Speaker Elder Udeme Otong praised the budget’s alignment with the ARISE Agenda and thanked the Governor for his commitment to remodel the AKHA complex.