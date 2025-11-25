Akwa Ibom: SSG, ALGON chair endorse Tinubu, Eno for re-election

The Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, and Chairman of Akwa Ibom chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria ( ALGON), Hon Uwemedimo Udo, have declared total support of Uyo Local Government Area for APC and unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for second term in 2027.

The Leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Eno, had organised the first All Progressives Congress Meeting, tagged “Homegoing,” across the 31 local government areas to meet party faithful at the grassroots last weekend.

Uwah, who is the Political Leader of Uyo, noted that the city’s residents would continue to support the administrations of President Tinubu and Eno for their fairness, inclusiveness, and commitment to development.

He charged APC members to intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I bring you warm greetings from His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, who asked me to sincerely thank you for your continuous support for his administration.

As you know, the very first appointment announced by the governor was that of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). With such recognition, why wouldn’t Uyo stand firmly behind his administration?”

The State Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Uyo Council, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, described the “Homegoing” weekend meeting as a strategic engagement designed to strengthen APC’s structure and reaffirm its relevance in the State’s political landscape.

Udo commended the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) for his guidance and consistent support to the people across all the wards in Uyo LGA, while also highlighting Eno’s track record in project and contract administration.

In his welcome address, the APC Chapter Chairman in Uyo Local Government Area, Mr. Gabriel Ikpe, applauded stakeholders and members for their commitment to the party.

“There is only one political party—APC—in Akwa Ibom State. We have confidence that the party will record a resounding victory in the 2027 elections,” he said.

The member representing Uyo State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mr Uwemedimo Asuquo, observed that Uyo Local Government has no justification for standing outside the APC fold, noting that Eno has appointed the SSG, ALGON Chairman, UCCDA Chairman, and several other key officials from the area.

According to him, with such representation, Uyo people have no reason to assume an opposition stance, expressing confidence that the APC would be delivered in the forthcoming election.

The highlight of the well-attended party get-together was the accreditation and revalidation of APC membership and the official handing over of the party’s register from the 11 wards to the SSG, who is the political leader of Uyo.