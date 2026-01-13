Gov faces criticism over handling of Tiv communities’ crisis in Taraba

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State is facing criticism following his Christmas Day address, in which he explained why he has not intervened in recent attacks targeting Tiv communities in the state.

Delivered in Wukari on December 25, 2025, the governor’s statement came amid growing complaints from Tiv residents over repeated terrorist attacks and escalating violence in southern Taraba, particularly in Takum, Wukari, and Donga Local Government Areas.

Kefas reportedly said that appeals from influential Tiv individuals urging him to act would not compel him to intervene. He also affirmed that efforts to establish Military Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the Ikyaior and Jandeikyura areas, largely inhabited by Tiv communities, would continue despite opposition over ancestral land claims.

In response, Professor H. Agere, President of the Taraba State branch of the Mdzough U Tiv (MUT), expressed shock and concern at the governor’s stance. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Jalingo,

Agere criticised the lack of engagement between the state government and Tiv leaders to address longstanding ethnic tensions, particularly between the Tiv and Jukun communities in Wukari LGA.

Agere also highlighted recent attacks in Donga LGA, where over 25 Tiv farmers were reportedly killed by Fulani herders in retaliation for protesting crop destruction. He noted that the governor has neither condemned the attacks nor indicated any effort to coordinate security responses through state agencies.

“The governor is the chief executive and custodian of the state’s security. His silence and refusal to intervene raise questions about his commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Taraba residents, regardless of ethnicity,” Agere said.

The MUT president further criticised the handling of displaced Tiv populations in Wukari and surrounding areas, citing December 2025 incidents where returning Tiv residents were reportedly killed and their homes destroyed despite the presence of security personnel.

Agere called for adherence to constitutional procedures regarding land acquisition for military bases, warning against unilateral actions that disregard ancestral claims. He also condemned military actions against civilians, including women attempting to retrieve farm produce from cleared fields.

He urged Governor Kefas to take a firm stance in protecting Tiv communities and ensuring justice and equity, while emphasising the need for dialogue to address the ongoing cycle of violence in southern Taraba.