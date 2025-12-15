Gov Lawal presides over 58 executive council meetings in Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has presided over 58 sessions of the Zamfara State Executive Council meetings since taking office in 2023.

On Monday, the governor presided over the 58th session of the State Executive Council at the council chamber in Government House, Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Governor Lawal chaired 23 sessions of the Executive Council in 2025.

He also noted that, in addition to discussing important development issues, each meeting resulted in the approval of projects that benefit the people of Zamfara.

The statement read in part: “For the first time in Zamfara State’s history, the state government under Governor Dauda Lawal has reached a milestone by holding 58 Executive Council meetings, the highest decision-making body in the state.

“The Executive Council’s discussions are central to approving projects, making decisions, and adopting policies, including the 10th-year State Development Plan.

“Since his swearing-in in May 2023, Governor Lawal has actively led the council, chairing 13 sessions in 2023 and 22 councils in 2024.

“This year alone, Governor Lawal has presided over 23 council sessions, leading to numerous approvals that have positively impacted sectors like education, health, infrastructure, the economy, and security in Zamfara State.

“Overall, Governor Lawal has chaired 58 Executive Council sessions. Approved legacy projects by the Zamfara Executive Council are either completed or underway”, he added.

“Notable projects include the nearly finished Cargo International Airport and the reconstruction and equipment installation in all general hospitals across the 14 local government areas”

“More projects include building, renovating, and equipping over 500 schools across the state, and the construction of township roads in the capital and other local government areas”

“These council meetings have yielded positive community benefits, reflecting visible development all over Zamfara”

“With the 58th session of the council held today, Governor Lawal has distinguished himself among his peers as the governor with the most Executive Council meetings in the last two and a half years”

In other news, Governor Lawal has launched a 10-year State Development Plan, covering 2025 to 2034. It is described as a long-term, evidence-based roadmap that reflects the people’s aspirations and the collective goal to transform the state.

The governor launched the 10-year Development Plan at the JB Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau. He said that the state government has engaged KPMG Advisory as the lead consultant to develop the plan.

He further noted that KPMG collaborated closely with Zamfara Executive Council members and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, over a period of eight months to develop the 10-year development plan.

At the unveiling, Governor Lawal stressed that the development Plan is the first comprehensive long-term plan in the state’s recent history.

He said, “The development plan is built on robust data, wide stakeholders engagement, and alignment with national and global development frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2050, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“It sets clear sectoral priorities, measurable outcomes, and a monitoring and evaluation framework that ensures transparency at every stage of implementation.

“In this State Development Plan, we envision Zamfara becoming a benchmark for transformative economic growth– not merely for Nigeria, but the continent of Africa.

“We will use resources, innovation, and governance to promote inclusive growth, stability, and opportunity. The plan is built on six pillars: Economy, Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Human Capital, Governance, and Environmental Sustainability.

“Zamfara’s strength in agriculture and natural resources will be maximised through partnerships like the MoFI agreement and African Development Bank funding.”