Gov Lawal, Keyamo bag honours at 13th GahAward Business Summit

.As Princess Oghene harps on re-emerging African Movement

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dauda Lawal and Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, were among the top dignitaries honoured at the 13th GAH Awards & Business Summit on Friday.

The much-anticipated event, held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Friday, was attended by the crème de la crème in society, as industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers were honoured for their outstanding achievements.

Regarded as the biggest of Africa’s business and leadership events, Eko Hotels and Suites hosted the gathering of industry heavyweights, diplomatic voices, visionary CEOs, investors, creators, and societal leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, bagged the GHA Diplomatic Excellence Award while Governor Dauda Lawal was conferred with GAH National Capital Award 2025. CEO, Africa Fashion Week London/Lagos and Adire Oodua Textile Hub, Her Royal Majesty (HRM) Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi won the GAH Cultural Heritage Advocate award.

In her opening speech, the conveyor, Chairperson and Founder of GhaAward and Business Summit, Princess Kelechi Oghene, expressed delight over the success story of the 13th GhaAward, describing the moment as the convergence of influence — where conversations become opportunities.

”This year’s Summit is particularly significant. It represents not only a celebration of outstanding achievements but also the unveiling of new frontiers within the GAH Universe. From our dynamic GAH Elite Club, which fosters strategic relationships among high-impact leaders… to GAH Media and the GAH Elite Club Magazine, which amplify the voices, stories, and innovations shaping our time… to GAH Sport, expanding our influence into the world of athletic excellence… and now, the highly anticipated GAH Experience Zone, designed to immerse our guests in an interactive showcase of creativity, technology, culture, and brand innovation.

”The evolution of the GAH Awards & Business Summit reflects our belief in legacy-building, sustainable impact, and the power of prestigious recognition. We are not just honouring greatness—we are nurturing it, documenting it, and creating platforms for it to thrive.” she said.

She showered encomium on Governors, ministers, partners, sponsors and her team for their role in making the 13th edition a huge success, describing it as a sign of greater things to come.

” It feels so good, and I’m happy the media are here because you always give us the right coverage. To all my team, friends and families who have been cheering me on and giving me the right advice. Kudos to my partners, sponsors and my amiable team. Oh Jesus! What can I do without my team? I am excited because I can welcome my guest simply because my team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the big vision turns out successful.

” I feel so excited and honoured. The Governor honoured me with his Chief of Staff, and we had many prominent figures in attendance. I feel blessed and encouraged, but what all of these mean is that the journey has just started. It means that the standard just keeps getting higher every year.

Asked about the drive behind her continous faith in the Nigerian dream coupled with difficulties of staging an event of such magnitude in Nigeria at a time the country is battling insecurity and economic challenges, Princess Oghene maintained that Nigeria provides the right and enabling environment to excel compared to other places in the world.

” Nigeria is home for me. In my 22 years of being in this business, I have ventured into many businesses, but not all of them have survived. I can confidently say that no country is better than Nigeria. This is the country where you feel at home, and this is my fatherland. We are born to hustle, and at the end of the day, we survive.

” My major investments are here, even though I have one or two businesses overseas, but my main investments are in Nigeria. We have kids, and we have to work hard and leave something for them to build on. All my endorsements are here. I am a fan of Africa, and if we don’t invest here, who else is going to do that for us?

” It is not just about investment, we have to create a platform where others can thrive,” she said

Talking about the future, Princess Oghene stated that the event is open to international collaboration, while calling on foreign investors to come on board as GhaAward goes from strength to strength.

Oghene described re-emerging Africa as a movement aimed at showing the world that Africa is no longer a sleeping giant and, most importantly, geared towards changing the wrong narrative people have about the continent.

”Africa re-emerging is not just a theme but a phrase. It is a movement, it is telling everyone that Africa is no longer a sleeping giant. We are all doing it. Now is the time to come together and reposition African descendants.

If each one of us, in our own capacity, champions excellence, the world will start changing its negative narrative about Africa and solve the problem we are facing. Africa has the potential, capacity and creativity to excel.