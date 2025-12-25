Governor Sule flags off APC e-registration in Gudi polling unit

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has flagged off the e-registration exercise undertaken by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.

The governor, while flagging off the exercise by having his details and those of his family members captured at his Motor Park II polling unit in Gudi, his country home in Akwanga Local Government Area, explained that all the development initiatives his administration has brought to Gudi were possible because he is actively participating in politics.

Speaking shortly after registering, the governor admonished the people of the area to turn out en masse to register, citing himself as an example. He stated that development would only come to Gudi if the people participated actively in politics.

Sule used the occasion to express appreciation to the party at both the national and state levels.

His words, “Let me sincerely appreciate our party, the APC, especially at the state level for the good work that you have continued to do, for living to the standard and vision of the APC and for always being at the forefront when it comes to implementing directives of our party at every level.”

He, however, recalled that it was only last week when the APC held its caucus and National Executive Council (NEC), meetings, where President Ahmed Bola Tinubu directed state governors to commence the e-registration in their various states, as well as discuss the scheduled congresses of the party.

“Like the chairman has said, it was only last week, Thursday and Friday that we had the caucus and the NEC in Abuja. Both of them President Ahmed Bola Tinubu attended and spoke at the events. It was on Friday that the decision was taken and the governors and various states were asked to go and begin this e-registration and also discuss the congresses,” he added.

The governor expressed appreciation that in Nasarawa State, the APC has not only commenced e-registration but has also adopted the consensus arrangement for its congresses.

“Here in our state, I thank our party, I thank our members of the party and all our supporters, that as of Tuesday, we had concluded the first assignment of deciding our congresses here in Nasarawa State. And we unanimously decided that all our congresses at the ward, local government, zonal, and state levels are conducted by consensus. Therefore, I want to thank the party’s leadership. Today, just a day later, we are here in my own polling unit, Motor Park II in Gudi, where I am also to participate in the e-registration along with my family so that we can all be part of this e-registration,” he stated.

Further appreciating the people of Gudi, he described the ongoing e-registration, meant to replace the analogue paper registration, as a local activity at the polling units.

He explained that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) provides an opportunity for the electorate to update their INEC registration and even change their polling units, making it easier for them to discharge their civic responsibility.

Earlier, Nasarawa State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Aliyu Bello, commended Governor Sule for wholeheartedly identifying with the party’s vision on the e-registration and for supporting the party financially and morally.

Dr. Bello explained the changes in the registration exercise, saying that only those with voter cards are allowed to participate in the e-registration.

He said this was meant to address the inability of members of the party to turn out during elections.

The party chairman lamented that during the last election, the APC registered over 60 million members, but only 15 million participated in the general election.

In a welcome address, ALGON and Akwanga Local Government Area Chairman, Safiyanu Isa Andaha, appreciated Governor Sule for his unique leadership style, which has continued to attract people into the APC in the state.

According to Hon. Andaha, largely due to the governor’s administration style, the APC is now penetrating areas previously considered opposition strongholds.