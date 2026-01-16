Group demands urgent road safety measures in Epe

Club Seventies Epe has called on the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government and relevant local council authorities to take decisive steps towards improving road management, traffic control and public safety in Epe and its surrounding areas following the devastating truck accident that claimed several innocent lives around Hospital Road recently.



The call was made in a joint statement signed by the President of the club, Yusuf Yunus, and its Secretary, Taoheed Oladehinde Sikiru, as the group joined residents in mourning victims of the incident, which it described as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by weak road safety systems and poor enforcement.



Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, Yunus said members of the club were particularly heartbroken by the deaths of worshippers who had left their homes in faith and hope, only to meet a sudden and tragic end.



“This tragedy has plunged many families into indescribable pain, shattered dreams, and irreversible loss. Lives were cut short in a moment of terror and confusion, leaving behind a silence that is both deafening and unbearable,” the statement said.



The club noted that the accident has cast a dark pall over the entire Epe Community, uniting residents in grief and collective mourning. It extended condolences to the affected families, stressing that no words could adequately capture the depth of their pain.



The statement added: “At this most painful and solemn hour, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families whose worlds have been forever altered. No words can adequately measure the depth of your pain or heal wounds so suddenly inflicted. But you are not alone. We grieve with you. We stand with you.”



Beyond expressing sympathy, the group warned that continued neglect, carelessness and weak enforcement by authorities could lead to further needless loss of lives if urgent action is not taken.

