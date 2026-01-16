Group rallies support for Otti as Obidients urge Abia gov to join ADC

A Professional group, Abia State Equity Group (ABSEG), has rallied support for the second-term aspiration of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, to enable him to fully consolidate and complete the numerous people-oriented projects and reforms currently going on across the state.



The group unanimously expressed unwavering support for the Otti-led administration, applauding what it described as giant, visible, and transformative strides in infrastructure, governance, transparency, accountability, and socio-economic development in Abia State.



In a statement released after their meeting, jointly signed by the Chairman, Christopher Obioha, and the Secretary, Okechukwu Obanu, they also called for the zoning of the Abia North Senatorial seat to Ohafia Local Council in the spirit of fairness, justice, and political balance.



They said Ohafia has made significant contributions to the political development of the zone. The group called on all political stakeholders, community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations across Abia State to aggressively mobilise and sensitise eligible citizens to register, update, and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), noting that active participation remains the backbone of democracy.



The group said it is not partisan but socio-political, guided by principles of equity, justice, and fairness, and committed to integrity, credibility, and proven leadership, expressing support for individuals of character regardless of political affiliation.

ABSEG appealed to President Bola Tinubu to graciously consider extending clemency and granting a pardon to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a matter of urgent importance, true reconciliation and healing in the interest of peace, national unity, and enduring stability in Nigeria.



It reiterated its commitment to equity, justice, fairness, unity, and sustainable development, and urged Ndi Abia to remain peaceful, politically conscious, and united in building a greater Abia State.

However, the Obidient Movement, Abia State chapter, has threatened to withdraw support for Otti’s reelection bid in 2027 if he fails to join the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).



‎Otti, who was elected on the LP platform in 2023, said during his recent monthly media chat, tagged ‘Otti Speaks to Abia,’ in December, that he would not join the former Anambra State governor in his new party.



But, the spokesman of the pro-Obi group in Abia State, Chibuzor Obiesili, disclosed the Obidients’ position during a press briefing in Umuahia, the state capital, alongside two lead/National Advisory Committees and eight state collegiate members of the movement.

‎‎

”We call on you to join the ADC, where our leader, Peter Obi, is and every other well-meaning politician is, for a more united block vote which will not be divided,” he said.



He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over “a growing wave of distractions and orchestrated attacks” by the opposition led by a former governor of the state, Orji Uzor Kalu, against the Otti-led administration.

‎