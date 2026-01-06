Kalu blasts Otti, says ‘gutter politics’ won’t win Abia

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Governor Alex Otti to prioritise governance and service delivery, insisting that political rhetoric and personal attacks will not determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections in the state.

Kalu made the remarks while reacting to comments attributed to the Abia State governor, which he described as “vitriolic and desperate political attacks” aimed at undermining the growing influence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In a statement issued by the Head of Media, Senator Kalu Media Office, Sunday Maduka, the senator accused the governor of resorting to personal insults rather than addressing the challenges facing Abia residents.

According to Kalu, the comments reflected insecurity and fear over the increasing presence of the APC ahead of the 2027 polls.

“His diatribe, which is laced with invectives and drips with political desperation, against me for simply affirming my unwavering loyalty to APC, is nothing short of a shameful spectacle. This is not governance. It is gutter politics at its lowest. It is a frantic attempt by an administration to deflect from its own inadequacies,” Kalu said.

He maintained that his public declaration of loyalty to the APC and his resolve to strengthen the party in Abia were legitimate political activities and part of his responsibility as a party leader.

“The exercise of my fundamental right as a loyal party man and patriot, and the expression of my commitment to bolstering APC’s presence in Abia State ahead of 2027, including supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and ensuring a strong APC governorship candidate, is not a crime. In doing these, I am fulfilling my duty to my party and the people of Abia State,” he stated.

The senator urged Governor Otti to concentrate on addressing pressing issues such as healthcare delivery, youth unemployment and security, rather than engaging in political confrontations.

Kalu stressed that voters in Abia are politically discerning and would assess leaders based on performance and tangible results, not on what he described as “invective-laden propaganda”.

“I remain undeterred in my commitment to the APC. This is not personal ambition but a dedication to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity. Otti’s negativity will only strengthen my resolve to mobilise every resource legally, ethically, and vigorously, to ensure APC’s triumph in 2027,” he said.

He added that the APC was prepared to compete based on ideas, policies and grassroots mobilisation, noting that political parties and their leaders would ultimately be judged by the electorate at the polls.