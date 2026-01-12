Opposition, Otti’s supporters trade words ahead of 2027 guber poll

• Coalition will only succeed with credible candidate, says PDP

• Abia won’t return to ‘Egypt’ after gov’s reforms, says Ubani

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Abia State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that only a credible candidate from the coalition of political parties stands a chance of defeating incumbent Governor Alex Otti.

Apparently in reaction, supporters of Otti have proverbially said that a state that has seen the light cannot afford to go back to Egypt.



PDP stated that it has taken note of the increasing public discourse around the formation of a coalition aimed at challenging the governor in the 2027 governorship election.



In a statement, the State Chairman of the PDP, Abraham Amah, explained that while political realignments are a normal feature of democratic competitions, it is important to tailor the conversations within the expectations and political consciousness of the electorate.



The PDP also noted that the people of Abia possess a strong sense of leadership and direction and are attentive to whether a candidate understands their realities, aligns with their aspirations, and is morally and intellectually prepared to shoulder the burden of governance.



“Coalitions, by themselves, do not determine electoral outcomes. What Abians are truly interested in is not the arithmetic of alliances or the number of political tendencies converging under one banner, but the identity, credibility, competence, and vision of the individual who will bear the ticket of such a coalition.

“Abians will not be swayed by coalitions constructed solely to oppose an incumbent. They will interrogate the records, values, temperament, and governing capacity of any challenger presented before them. History has repeatedly shown that a weak or uninspiring candidate, even when backed by a broad alliance, often ends up strengthening the position of the incumbent rather than diminishing it,” Amah stated.



But Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Monday Ubani, has declared that Abia State has “seen the light” since the election of Otti in 2023 and would not revert to what he described as years of poor governance ahead of the 2027 polls.



Ubani said that Otti’s administration has, within a short period, delivered visible results that have reshaped governance in the state and earned broad public support across party lines.



In a statement made available to journalists, the senior lawyer described Otti’s emergence in 2023 as a defining moment for Abia and Nigeria, citing what he called uncommon capacity, competence, integrity, transparency and compassion in the conduct of state affairs.



According to him, the governor has recorded measurable gains in urban renewal, infrastructure rehabilitation, road construction, workers’ welfare, prompt payment of salaries, healthcare delivery, education, security, waste management, energy, aviation and hospitality, as well as the takeover and completion of long-abandoned federal projects.



“Objectively speaking, Otti has not been found wanting in any area of governance,” Ubani said, adding that the administration’s performance has restored public confidence in leadership and governance in Abia.

He argued that the impact of the reforms has shifted political calculations in the state, with performance now overriding party affiliation among voters.