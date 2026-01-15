Group says impeachment case against Fubara lacks constitutional basis

A civic advocacy organisation, the Good Governance Advocacy Centre (GGAC), has said its review of impeachment proceedings initiated against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, found no evidence of gross misconduct capable of justifying their removal under the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Thursday, GGAC said it conducted what it described as an independent forensic review of the impeachment notice and related allegations raised by the Rivers State House of Assembly. According to the group, the review found the claims to be weak, procedurally flawed and driven by political considerations rather than constitutional breaches.

The statement was signed by Dr Zaccheus Ocha, identified as the country representative of GGAC. He said the organisation examined the impeachment notice, relevant constitutional provisions, documents referenced by lawmakers and public actions taken by the executive arm of government since the inauguration of the administration.

GGAC said none of the allegations met the standard of “gross misconduct” required under Section 188 of the Constitution to sustain impeachment proceedings. It argued that several of the issues raised fell within the discretionary powers of the executive and were not supported by verifiable evidence of wrongdoing.

According to the group, the speed with which the impeachment process was initiated raised concerns about due process and fair hearing. It cited what it described as procedural gaps, including limited response time and the absence of meaningful efforts at dialogue before the process was triggered.

The organisation also linked the unfolding crisis to unresolved political tensions in the state following the transition from the previous administration. It said the impeachment effort appeared to be occurring within a wider struggle for political control rather than as part of a genuine accountability process. In that context, it referenced the long-standing rift involving the former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while stressing that its observations were based on patterns of political developments rather than judicial findings.

GGAC warned that the use of impeachment as a tool for political leverage could undermine democratic stability, not only in Rivers State but nationally. It said continued escalation risked distracting the state from governance priorities and deepening political uncertainty in an economically significant region.

The group called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to suspend impeachment proceedings and urged political leaders, elders and civil society organisations to intervene through dialogue and mediation. It also appealed to national democratic institutions to closely monitor developments, emphasising that impeachment is an extraordinary constitutional mechanism that must be exercised strictly within legal boundaries.

The report comes amid heightened political tension following the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, a move that has generated varied reactions across the political spectrum.

GGAC said it intends to make its full analytical report available to lawmakers, stakeholders and the public, reiterating that transparency, restraint and adherence to constitutional norms are essential to preserving democratic order.