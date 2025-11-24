Group slams El-Rufai over allegation of N1b payment to bandits by Kaduna govt

A civic society group, under the umbrella of Concerned Kaduna Citizens (CKC), has criticised the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent claim that the Uba Sani administration paid N1 billion to bandits, describing the allegation as “false, reckless, and politically motivated.”

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, the leader of the group, Abdulrashid Teslim, said El-Rufai’s comments made during a Channels Television interview were “completely baseless” and intended to smear the current administration.

According to him, no such payment was ever made by the Kaduna State Government to any criminal element.

The group said, “This statement made by El-Rufai without a single piece of credible evidence is misleading and dangerous.”

The citizens’ group further insisted that Governor Sani has maintained a strict policy of no negotiations and no ransom payments, relying instead on security agencies, intelligence operations, and community-driven peacebuilding efforts.

They accused El-Rufai of attempting to undermine those efforts rather than offering support “as someone who once held the mantle of leadership in Kaduna.”

In a sharp critique of the former governor’s tenure, the group claimed Kaduna recorded its highest levels of killings and insecurity under El-Rufai.

The group contrasted this with the administrations of former Governors Ahmed Makarfi, Namadi Sambo, and Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, whom they praised for fostering stability and now contributing to ongoing peacebuilding initiatives in the State.

The group also cited a recent clarification from the Office of the National Security Adviser, which publicly denied any knowledge of ransom payments by the Kaduna State Government or any other official entity, further contradicting El-Rufai’s assertion.

Calling for restraint, the group urged the former governor to “refrain from making unsubstantiated statements” that could erode public confidence in the state’s security architecture.

“Kaduna needs unity, not division. We stand firmly behind Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to peace, transparency, and justice.”

Also, a former National Assembly legislator in the defunct 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has criticised the ex-Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for accusing the present government in the state of allegedly paying bandits N1 billion.

According to him, El-Rufai, whose eight years in office as governor in Kaduna State were known to have promoted the culture of appeasing terrorists and bandits, has no moral right to accuse and blackmail the Uba Sani administration over payment to bandits.

Senator Sani, also a human rights activist, said in a statement on Sunday, “The claim made by the former Kaduna State governor that the present Kaduna State government paid N1 billion to bandits is absolute rubbish from a man who founded the culture of appeasement to terrorists during his tenure.

“It’s on record that bandits were ex officio components of his (El-Rufai) administration. That was a manager who had openly told the world about his strategy of conditional cash transfers to bandits. He even jailed Mr Luka Biniyat of the Vanguard then, who exposed the deal.”