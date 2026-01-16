Group warns against derogatory utterances against Alaafin

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (left); Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, during the inauguration of the Council by Governor Makinde, at House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, yesterday.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (left); Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, during the inauguration of the Council by Governor Makinde, at House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, yesterday.

No disrespect intended, Olubadan insists

Oyo-based socio-cultural group, Oyo Ni Wa Tooto, has cautioned some members of the Ibadan Mogajis against what it described as derogatory utterances and revisionist narratives capable of undermining the institution of the Alaafin of Oyo and the collective heritage of the Yoruba people.

There was a reported case of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, snubbing the Alaafin at a state government event on Monday in Ibadan. Since then, there have been comments on the mild drama between the two royal fathers.

However, the Olubadan has dispelled claims circulating on social media that he deliberately snubbed the Alaafin at an interfaith gathering in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Asiwaju Sarafadeen, the group stressed that it observed with concern recent comments and write-ups credited to some Ibadan Mogajis, which it said challenged the status, dignity and historical primacy of the Alaafin stool.

While affirming that all traditional institutions within Yorubaland deserve respect, the group noted that the Alaafin occupies a unique and elevated position in Yoruba history, culture and socio-political evolution.

“The stature of the Alaafin carries the full weight of Yoruba history, socio-political dynamics and cultural heritage. History and age-long customs of Oyo and its traditions cannot be invalidated and have survived the test of time,” the statement asserted.

The group warned that history must not be toyed with, noting that careless narratives and distortions affect not only the foundation of society but also the soul of the people.

The group called on the Mogajis to discard divisive narratives and uphold the values of respect, hierarchy and unity, urging Yoruba elders to speak for peace and progress rather than discord.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, the Olubadan described the allegation as a misunderstanding, exaggerated and misrepresented.

He said the incident was neither intentional nor disrespectful, stressing that his actions were dictated by circumstance and protocol rather than any form of royal discourtesy.

“There was no intention whatsoever,” Oba Ladoja said. “What happened was not deliberate. It has been misinterpreted, particularly on social media.”

According to the Olubadan, he arrived slightly late at the event and attempted to take his seat quietly so as not to disrupt proceedings.

He explained that his movement within the venue was influenced by seating arrangements and the timing of his arrival.