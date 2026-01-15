Alaafin faults Makinde on Olubadan’s emergence as Oba council chairman

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has faulted Governor Seyi Makinde over the announcement on the rotational chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, describing as incorrect the claim that he was consulted on the decision.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin said at no time did he meet with the governor or hold discussions with the Olubadan of Ibadanland or the Soun of Ogbomoso on the matter.

Governor Makinde, while inaugurating the reconstituted State Council of Obas and Chiefs, had announced that the chairmanship of the council would rotate among the Olubadan, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Alaafin of Oyo, with the Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, emerging as the pioneer chairman under the arrangement. The governor had also said the decision followed consultations with the three leading traditional rulers in the state.

However, the Alaafin’s Palace countered the claim, insisting that the monarch neither met with the governor nor endorsed the rotational arrangement.

“The attention of the Alaafin’s Palace has been drawn to a statement credited to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, that he consulted with the three traditional rulers in the state, the Alaafin, the Olubadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso, on the rotational chairmanship of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs,” the statement said.

“The Palace hereby states clearly that there was no time that His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, held any meeting with either the state governor or any of the two traditional rulers mentioned above.

“Also, the Alaafin did not tell the governor or make a categorical statement on his endorsement of rotational chairmanship among the three traditional rulers in the state.”

The Palace added that the position of the Alaafin and the entire Oyo community on the issue of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs had earlier been clearly articulated in a memorandum submitted to the governor by the Oyo Council of Elders, reflecting the long-standing historical position of Oyo on the structure and leadership of the council.

The development adds a fresh twist to the controversy surrounding the reconstitution of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which had generated intense public debate in recent weeks.

While the state government insists that the rotational system promotes equity, unity, and harmony among traditional institutions, critics argue that the arrangement undermines historical precedence and the traditional hierarchy in Yorubaland.

The Alaafin, regarded as one of the most influential and revered monarchs in Yorubaland, occupies a central place in Yoruba history as the head of the old Oyo Empire and a symbol of cultural and political authority.