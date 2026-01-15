Group warns against derogatory utterances against Alaafin

An Oyo-based socio-cultural group, Oyo Ni Wa Tooto, on Thursday cautioned some members of the Ibadan Mogajis against what it described as derogatory utterances and revisionist narratives capable of undermining the revered institution of the Alaafin of Oyo and the collective heritage of the Yoruba people.

The warning follows reports that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, allegedly snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo at a state government event on Monday in Ibadan. Since then, several comments have circulated on the mild incident between the two royal fathers.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Asiwaju Sarafadeen, the group said it had observed with concern recent comments and write-ups credited to some Ibadan Mogajis, which challenged the status, dignity, and historical primacy of the Alaafin stool.

While affirming that all traditional institutions within Yorubaland deserve respect, the group stressed that the institution of the Alaafin occupies a unique and elevated position in Yoruba history, culture, and socio-political evolution.

“The stature of the Alaafin is one that carries the full weight of Yoruba history, socio-political dynamics and cultural heritage. History and age-long customs of Oyo and its traditions cannot be invalidated and have survived the test of time,” the statement said.

The group warned that history must not be toyed with, noting that careless narratives and distortions affect not only the foundation of society but also the soul of the people.

“The Alaafin of Oyo remains a figure of public fascination due to his historical significance as the leader of a once-powerful empire, his deep connection to Yoruba culture and tradition as custodian of its norms, his political influence as recognised by colonial powers, and his ongoing commitment to the welfare of his people and the promotion of Yoruba unity and heritage,” it added.

The group described the current Alaafin, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, as a traditional ruler of distinction and the superior head of Yorubaland. It recalled that historically, the Alaafin was the head of the Oyo Empire, from which many Yoruba subgroups, including Ibadan, emerged.

“It is with concern and a sense of responsibility that we, as bona fide indigenes of Oyo, express strong indignation at the derogatory tones against Iku Baba Yeye by some misguided Mogajis in Ibadan, whose stock in trade is to fan embers of discord through jaundiced history,” the statement said.

The group urged the Mogajis to exercise restraint, maturity, and wisdom, particularly in matters involving what it described as the top echelon of royalty in Yorubaland, which predated colonial incursion and continues to serve as a cultural compass for Yoruba sons and daughters across the globe.

It also recalled that the evolution of the Ibadan chieftaincy structure, from the Baale system to the present Olubadan institution, was not without the blessings and influence of the Alaafin’s court.

“Moreover, the military exploits and historical prominence of Ibadan were achieved under the larger umbrella of the Oyo Empire,” it said.

The group described it as disheartening and deeply regrettable that respected elders could descend into what it termed “disgusting rhetorics” at a time when unity among Yoruba traditional institutions is most needed.

“This is not about power tussles or historical revisionism; it is about protecting the dignity of our collective heritage. To disrespect the Alaafin is not only a dishonour to that throne but also an affront to the entire Yoruba race and the enduring legacy that built Ibadan warriors such as Bashorun Ogunmola and Aare Ona Kakanfo Latoosa, who served the Alaafin diligently under the Oyo Empire,” the statement added.

The group called on the Mogajis to discard divisive narratives and uphold the values of respect, hierarchy, and unity, urging Yoruba elders to speak for peace and progress rather than discord.

“Long live Ibadan. Long live the Oyo Empire. Long live the Yoruba nation,” it declared.