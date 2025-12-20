Gunmen abduct nine in Kogi community, residents seek use of drone, air surveillance

Four mourners, a mother and her three children, were among the nine persons allegedly kidnapped by gunmen at Inele-Ugoh in Igah Ikeje community of Olamaboro Local Council of Kogi State.

The incidence took place early hours of Friday when gunmen numbering over 40 allegedly stormed the community. The woman and her three children were said to be heading to another community for burial when the gunmen captured them and took them into the forest.



Five other victims were reportedly abducted on their farms by the gunmen. Eyewitnesses said the population of the gunmen and the weapon they carry even scared the vigilante group from confronting them.

The community, it was learnt, quickly sent a distress calls to troops of 12 Brigade Nigeria Army who were located at a check-point within the community to help, but the soldier came late after the gunmen had disappeared into the forest.



Though the troops and local vigilante members are already combing the forests for rescue operations, members of the community said unless there is deployment of drones and police helicopter from Lokoja, the troops alone may not easily locate the location of the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command is yet to respond to calls for the confirmation of the attack as their line could not be reached at the time of filing this report.