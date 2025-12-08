HEDA petitions EFCC to probe Fayose, Obasanjo over birthday funds

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding a full investigation into an alleged money-laundering transaction involving former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.



In the petition signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, addressed to the EFCC Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, the civil society organisation referenced a report on November 25, 2025, which stated that Fayose admitted to giving Obasanjo $20,000 cash as travel logistics for attending his 65th birthday celebration in Lagos. The organisation noted that the former President also publicly confirmed returning the money in cash.



Meanwhile, HEDA maintained that the exchange constitutes a breach of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which limits cash transactions to N5 million for individuals and mandates that higher sums be conducted through financial institutions. The group noted that Section 19 of the Act prescribes penalties for violations.



According to Suraju, the statements credited to both men amount to an admission of a financial transaction carried out in cash well beyond the legal threshold; therefore, the development requires immediate and diligent investigation and prosecution.



The civil group further urged the anti-graft agency to act swiftly, warning that failure to address the incident could undermine ongoing efforts to curb money laundering and de-dollarise the Nigerian economy.

HEDA cited the recent conviction of Mr Precious Uzondu for conducting business in foreign currency as an example of the Commission’s renewed enforcement drive.



HEDA reiterated its commitment to accountability and called on the EFCC to demonstrate independence and uphold the rule of law by treating the allegation with the seriousness it deserves.