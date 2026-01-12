HEDA seeks accountability as UK moves to return stolen $9.5m

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom, through the Bailiwick of Jersey, to return over $9.5 million in looted funds to Nigeria and urged the Federal Government to be accountable and prudent in its use.

The organisation, which described the development as a significant victory in the global fight against corruption and illicit financial flows, also urged the Federal Government to go beyond assurances and demonstrate full transparency, public disclosure, and independent monitoring in the utilisation of the recovered funds. Nigerians deserve to see, track, and verify how recovered assets are utilised.

HEDA, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, noted that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UK authorities and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the repatriation of the funds reinforced the growing international consensus that there should be no haven for proceeds of corruption, regardless of where they are hidden.

“This recovery represents a clear success for sustained anti-corruption advocacy, particularly in the area of asset recovery and repatriation, which has been one of HEDA’s core campaigns over the years,” Suraju said.

According to HEDA, the return of the funds traced to suspicious proceeds of corruption diverted by third-party contractors on behalf of senior Nigerian officials demonstrates the effectiveness of international cooperation, civil forfeiture mechanisms, and persistent pressure by civil society to hold corrupt actors accountable.

The organisation recalled that previous repatriated funds, facilitated by the UK and its Crown Dependencies, were reportedly deployed to critical infrastructure projects, such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge, under monitoring frameworks. It added that this model should be strengthened and improved upon.

“While commending the Federal Government and international partners for the recovery, we are charging the Nigerian government to ensure that the returned funds are judiciously utilised for landmark projects that deliver tangible benefits to citizens, particularly in the areas of transportation, social infrastructure, and economic productivity,” Suraju stressed.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring asset recovery processes, advocating for stronger safeguards against corruption, and collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that recovered public wealth is used to advance national development and restore public trust in governance.