How Fascinators defined style, class in 2025

Before now, it was a statement piece that gave that touch of not just elegance but hierarchy among elite women, young and old. Suddenly, the Fascinator was phased out for a long time.



What is fascinating, however, is that in recent years, especially in 2025, the Fascinator boldly walked its way back into the world of fashion and dictated the pace for everything ‘class and elegant look’, stealing the spotlight from any woman who walked into social gatherings without having one on.

The ladies became more fascinating in the Fascinator, as men were dazed by the stunning look it bestowed on women such that they couldn’t tell who or what they found more fascinating, the beautiful women or the magical headpiece accessory they wore.



Whether the ‘Fascinator’ has returned to stay or would eventually phase out with a new fashion statement piece in 2026 may not be up for discussion at the moment but what is certain is that this piece of art as a number of Nigerian designers called it, defined everything Nigerian women tagged beautiful, elegant and classy in the year 2025.

The Guardian spoke to a number of women during the festive season about which of these headpieces they preferred, Fascinator or Gele?



Adetoun Ogunbanjo, a banker in her early 20s, thinks the Fascinator is a saving grace for young women of her generation who couldn’t keep up with the technicality, time consumption it takes to tie gele and most importantly the pain and discomfort that comes with wearing a tight gele.

Alice Obinna, a 65-year-old woman, says the fascinator takes away the African look by replacing it with a foreign showcase. She emphasised on how the modern design fascinators look better on younger women than the elderly. “The ‘gele’ keeps the glory of the senior female citizens of Nigeria intact”, she said with a smile.



Chiamaka Ademola believes the duo fits into different functions and events and none should displace the other.



Tayo Johnson says the look she desires for each occasion would determine her pick. “When I want to maintain my steez, I go for a fascinator and when I want to look like a proper Nigerian woman, gele is my go-to.”