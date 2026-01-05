How Governor Yusuf counted down into 2026 amid fanfare

Hundreds of thousands of Kano residents thronged Mahaha Square on 31 December to usher in the New Year.

In what has gradually become an annual ritual, fireworks lit up the sky, greeted by loud celebratory cracks that signalled the arrival of the New Year in grand style.

It was a sea of heads, many adorned with red caps, as the mammoth crowd spilled into adjoining streets and public spaces around the square located along BUK Road.

The celebration, which drew a massive but orderly crowd, was headlined by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, whose presence energised the gathering and set the tone for what many described as one of the largest public New Year festivities in the state in recent years.

Top government officials, senior political figures, community leaders and youths turned out in large numbers, with many waving Governor Yusuf’s posters and chanting slogans as he made his appearance amid tight security.

Security agencies and paramilitary forces were strategically deployed across key locations to ensure crowd control and public safety, helping to maintain order despite the sheer size of the turnout.

The occasion marked Governor Yusuf’s first major public outing of the year and served as a symbolic demonstration of his popular appeal at street level.

Addressing the crowd, the governor promised renewed development and socio-economic growth that would redefine the future of the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to consolidating efforts towards completing ongoing projects to improve living conditions and deliver the dividends of democracy.

“Today marks a new chapter in the history of Kano as a people, united as brothers and sisters, as we begin a new year of greater dividends of democracy,” the governor said.

He emphasised youth development, employment generation, women empowerment and investments across sectors including education, agriculture, human capital development and the environment.

Yusuf also thanked security agencies for their support in maintaining peace and stability, noting that despite challenges in 2025, the state made significant progress in development.

He called on citizens to support his administration, stressing the need for unity, peace and collective responsibility in building a model state and nation.

“By the grace of Allah, we are entering a new chapter, one of unity, progress and development for the people of Kano. Thank you, and happy New Year 2026,” the governor concluded.