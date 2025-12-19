Kano unveils Cycling Kano 2025 Jersey ahead of Saturday’s event

R-L: Kano State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf and Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports and Youth Development , Mr Sani Musa Danja at the unveiling of Cycling Kano 2025 Jersey, in Kano on Thursday December 18, 2025.

The Kano State Government has unveiled the official jersey for the forthcoming Cycling Kano 2025 event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 20.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday at the office of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports and Youth Development, Sani Musa Danja, and showcased the jersey design, which reflects the cultural heritage and unity of Kano State.

The jersey will be worn by participants during the event, which is expected to draw cyclists, sports enthusiasts and spectators from across the state and beyond. The initiative is part of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s broader agenda to promote youth empowerment, sports development and healthy living as drivers of social cohesion and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the unveiling, Sani Musa Danja described the Cycling Kano project as central to the administration’s grassroots sports strategy.

“Cycling Kano is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that promotes wellness, discipline and community bonding. The jersey symbolises our shared identity and our resolve, under the leadership of His Excellency, to position Kano as a hub for sporting excellence,” he said.

The government commended sponsors and partners for their support and urged residents to participate and cheer on the cyclists. The event will commence at 7:00 a.m. from the Emir’s Palace, Kano, with security and medical arrangements in place in line with the governor’s directive to safeguard participants.

Cycling Kano is a state-backed initiative designed to promote cycling as a competitive sport, a means of physical fitness and an environmentally friendly mode of transportation, while fostering unity and youth engagement.

The 2025 edition is sponsored by the Kano State Government, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and NNPC, with additional support from Peak Yogurt and CWAY.