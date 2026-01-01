HURIWA crowns Marwa as ‘Man of the Year’

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, as its Man of the Year 2025, citing a record defined by integrity, measurable results and far-reaching institutional reform.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, the group said its “decision followed an extensive review of public-sector performance and impact,” concluding that Marwa’s stewardship of the NDLEA stands out as one of the most consequential leadership tenures in recent years.

Since assuming office in January 2021, Marwa has overseen what the association described as unprecedented operational outcomes in Nigeria’s fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

“Under his leadership, the NDLEA has recorded more than 73,000 arrests of drug traffickers and dealers, secured over 12,000 convictions, and seized in excess of 15 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances,” HURIWA said.

Beyond enforcement, the organisation noted that Marwa has repositioned the NDLEA as a balanced, people-centred institution by expanding demand-reduction initiatives.

In conferring the honour, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said Marwa exemplifies the blend of discipline, innovation and public accountability required to tackle complex national problems.

His leadership, it added, has transformed the anti-narcotics body into one of Nigeria’s most results-driven law enforcement agencies and offers a compelling model for public service reform.