Marwa justifies new drug test policy for students

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) has stated that the newly launched drug test policy for schools would discourage craving for illicit substances by young Nigerians, especially those aspiring to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

He made the submission when he received the Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University, Professor Sunday Paul Bako, who led a management team to seek partnership with the agency in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The NDLEA boss said: “We are glad to work and partner with you, your university, and the Taraba State government on this matter. It’s a good thing that what you’re doing aligns with the new national policy for tertiary institutions, which includes compulsory and random drug integrity tests for students.

“This initiative is a joint effort between the Federal Ministry of Education and NDLEA to combat substance abuse among young people in schools across the country.”

“At the NDLEA, we have been pushing for this, and we are happy to have a dependable partner in the Minister of Education and members of his team who worked with us and supported us on this. This is not in any way punitive, but a strategic push that will largely discourage our youths from going into substance abuse because they know at every stage of their education, they will face compulsory drug tests. We are fully prepared to work with all schools to ensure the success of this great initiative that will make a positive impact on youth development, security and national productivity in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

In his remarks, Bako commended Marwa’s leadership of the NDLEA for its professionalism, openness and collaborative spirit, which has earned the agency national and international accolades.

“We are particularly pleased to visit at a time when your excellent and unwavering commitment to the fight against drugs and illicit substances abuse/trafficking earns you another five years of tenure renewal. Your relentless efforts in combating substance abuse have contributed significantly to protecting our youths and preserving the future of our nation,” he said.