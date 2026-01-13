Ibom Deep Seaport: Akwa Ibom, INTERAF Group sign landmark MoU

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering the Ibom Deep Seaport project, a critical infrastructure project aimed at boosting the state’s economy and transforming the region.

Governor Eno made the statement during the MoU signing ceremony between the State Government and the consortium at Government House, Uyo.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Governor Eno emphasised the project’s significance, urging the consortium to work closely with the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), the government’s representative, to ensure its timely execution.

The governor, who said the project is a necessity for the people of the State, added that his administration is fully committed to putting the necessary requirements in place to get it on course.

He commended the organisation for its interest in the project and former Petroleum Minister Atuekong Don Etiebet for being part of the team and working towards the actualisation of the facility in the State.

Atuekong Etiebet scored the Governor highly for his visionary and impactful leadership, which, he said, has remarkably transformed the State for the better, and noted that the MoU marks a significant milestone in the project’s development, first conceived in 2007.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Interaf Group Consortium, Engr. Ezinwa Chinedu Ibekwe, expressed appreciation to the Government for the confidence reposed in the company and assured the Government of the consortium’s readiness to deliver on its mandate, promising a collaborative approach to ensure the project’s success.

The highlight of the occasion was the official signing of the MoU between the State Government and Interaf Group Consortium, which outlines the modalities and preliminary framework for collaboration in respect of the development and operations of the deep sea port and the Ibom Industrial City.

At the ceremony were the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Hon. Uko Udom, SAN; the Managing Director of AKICORP, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob; and other government functionaries.