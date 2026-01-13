Ibom Deep Seaport project advances with new MoU in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Interaf Group Consortium as part of renewed efforts to advance the Ibom Deep Seaport project, a long-proposed infrastructure development expected to support industrial growth and maritime activity in the state.

The MoU was signed at Government House in Uyo, with the state government represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, on behalf of Governor Umo Eno.

According to the state government, the agreement outlines a preliminary framework for collaboration between Akwa Ibom State and the consortium on the development and eventual operation of the deep seaport and the adjoining Ibom Industrial City. Officials said the arrangement is intended to clarify roles and provide a foundation for subsequent technical and financial processes.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor, through his representative, described the Ibom Deep Seaport as a strategic infrastructure project and said the administration remains committed to creating the conditions required for its delivery. He urged the consortium to work closely with the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, which is serving as the government’s interface on the project.

The governor said the state government views the seaport as a necessary component of its broader economic development agenda and pledged institutional support to keep the project on course. He also acknowledged the involvement of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Don Etiebet, noting his long-standing interest in the initiative.

Speaking separately, Etiebet said the MoU represented progress on a project first conceived in 2007, adding that its advancement would depend on sustained political will and effective execution.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Interaf Group Consortium, Engr Ezinwa Chinedu Ibekwe, thanked the state government for what he described as confidence in the consortium’s capacity. He said the group was prepared to work collaboratively with state institutions to move the project forward, while noting that further technical and commercial steps would follow the signing of the MoU.

Officials present at the event included the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Hon. Uko Udom, SAN, and the Managing Director of AKICORP, Imo-Abasi Jacob, alongside other senior government functionaries.

The Ibom Deep Seaport has been promoted by successive administrations as a potential logistics and industrial hub for the South-South region, although timelines for full execution have yet to be confirmed.