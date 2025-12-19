In Abuja, Transcorp Hilton kicks off yuletide with Christmas tree lighting ceremony

TRANSCORP Hilton, Abuja, has officially welcomed the 2025 holiday season with its enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony, which was held last week, is traditionally known for its warmth and elegance, bringing together hotel guests, families, members of the diplomatic community, corporate clients and Abuja’s vibrant lifestyle and media community.

Guests were welcomed into a beautifully adorned fountain area as the evening began with opening remarks from the General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Martin Zarybnicky, who expressed appreciation for the hotel’s valued partners, guests and the Abuja community.

“This season is one we truly cherish as it allows us to reconnect with our community and create shared moments of joy. We are thrilled to welcome both local residents and international travellers to celebrate with us,” he said.

The ceremony continued with a stirring musical journey through timeless Christmas classics performed by the Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) Choir, whose rich harmonies set the tone for a festive and uplifting evening.

Guests enjoyed refreshments while relishing familiar melodies of the season, followed by a special collaborative performance featuring Slum2Stage, adding a heartwarming touch to the night.

The highlight of the evening was the magnificent lighting of the towering Christmas Tree, officiated by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, alongside General Manager Zarybnicky.

Others present included the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mrs Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, and excited children, who joined in illuminating the tree.

According to the hotel, the annual ceremony symbolises hope, unity and the joy of the festive season.

To complement the spirit of celebration, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja used the occasion to unveil its festive packages and holiday offerings, which include a curated selection of festive experiences designed for families, couples and solo travellers seeking memorable holiday moments.

“The hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in the luxury and comfort that have made it a landmark in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.”

To appreciate guests for their steadfastness and preference for the facility, the management announced special discounted room rates while providing the opportunity to experience luxury hospitality in the heart of Abuja, effective 19th December.

“A full calendar of Christmas dining, entertainment and leisure activities has also been introduced, ensuring visitors have a variety of premium experiences to enjoy throughout the season,” the hotel assured.