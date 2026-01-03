In Pictures: Uzodimma visits Otti, declares Southeast govs resolve to develop zone

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday paid an official visit to his Abia counterpart, Dr Alex Otti, declaring the resolve of all the governors in the Southeast geopolitical zone to increase development of the zone and fully integrate into Nigeria.

Other states in the zone and their governors are Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra State), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), and Dr Peter Mba (Enugu State).

While Otti is a member of the Labour Party (LP), Soludo is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Uzodimma, Nwifuru and Mba are chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Briefing journalists after the New Year visit, Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, disclosed that his visit to his brother governor was to strengthen the determination of the governors in the zone to develop their states and be a part of Nigeria in terms of ensuring that the zone got all due to it from the centre.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum disclosed that Otti, from all assessed indicators, was delivering dividend of democracy to Abia people; hence, the need to identify with him, adding that his mission to visit the latter was apolitical.

He said, “So, my visit is a courtesy call to the Governor, who I have also seen is doing very well.

“I wished him a happy New Year and prayed with him so that the Almighty God will give us enough strength to continue to serve our people better and better. That is why I am here.”

Pointing out the need to collaboratively develop the Southeast zone, Uzodimma, who is the Director General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, opined, “We in the Southeast, we are determined to develop the region. And the only way we can do this is through collaboration.

“And as the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, I have a responsibility to touch base with them, to discuss with them, share ideas, and agree on how best to help the people of the region to survive.

“The five of us, governors of the South East, have decided to make sure that the South East is part of Nigeria. And that is what we are working on.”

Accompanied by his wife, Chioma; a former governor of the state, Dr Ikedi Ohakim; the Chief of Staff to the Imo Governor, Nnamdi Anyaehie; among some officials of the Imo State Government, Uzodimma encouraged Otti to sustain the momentum of winning the hearts of Abia people via the quantum of developmental strides, urging him to surpass to greater heights.

Affirming that his visit was apolitical, as both were from different political parties, the Imo governor informed that their interest was for Imo, Abia, other states in the zone and Nigeria by extension, disclosing that the duo also discussed politics.

Speaking, the Abia State governor, Otti, thanked Uzodimma for the visit, regarding it as a positive way of moving the zone forward collectively and collaboratively.

“This is not necessarily a political visit, but because we are all politicians, there is no way we can’t discuss politics.

“But then, I think what is most important from what he has said is that government is one. You have the national, the sub-national, and then the local governments. And I made the point that you can’t be opposition in a government that you are part of.

“So, when people mistake an issue of different political parties as opposition, they miss the mark.

“You can disagree, and there are forums for disagreement. But once a decision has been taken, you are part and parcel of that decision,” Otti declared.

While consenting that Abia was a part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he expressed joy that Uzodimma had visited him to wish him a prosperous New Year, expressing his reciprocal appreciation.

The Chief of Staff to the Abia Governor, Dr Caleb Ajagba, and some members of the state’s cabinet were present during the visit.