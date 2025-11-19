Information minister, Sanwo-Olu mourn Dan Agbese’s passing

MINISTER of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have mourned the passing of veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Dan Agbese, describing him as a “titan of truth” and one of the finest pillars of Nigeria’s modern media.

In a statement yesterday, Idris said Agbese’s death marked the loss of a man, whose life’s work strengthened the nation’s democratic conversation and upheld the ideals of a free and responsible press.

“Dan Agbese was a titan of truth whose legacy formed the foundation of enlightened public discourse. Through his work at Newswatch and his incisive ‘No Holds Barred’ column, he championed courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to press freedom,” the minister said.

IN his remarks, Sanwo-Olu described Agbese’s death as a colossal loss to the media industry in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message yesterday, said the death of the ace columnist and journalism icon was painful and heartbreaking.

Agbese, a well-celebrated journalist, author, columnist and publisher, passed on Monday, November 17, at the age of 81.

Sanwo-Olu said the rich experience and knowledge of Chief Dan Agbese, who was a mentor and role model to many media practitioners in Nigeria, would be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of a journalism icon and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria, as well as his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

“He was a bold, courageous and uncompromising journalist, editor, columnist and publisher who made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.”