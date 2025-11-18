Media wordsmith, Dan Agbese, dies at 81 as LNC, others mourn

A CO-FOUNDER of Newswatch magazine and one of the pillars of modern journalism in Nigeria, Dan Ochima Agbese, is dead.

He died, yesterday, in Lagos, aged 81 years.

Meanwhile, in his tribute, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, said: “Great man. One of the finest journalists Nigeria has ever produced. He was one of those whose works kept Nigeria together. It’s sad that he passed on at a time Nigeria needs him most. He will be missed.”

Also, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has mourned the passing of the iconic figure in journalism.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhassan Yahya, the union said Agbese’s death was a loss not only to the media industry but also to the entire nation.

Similarly, Publisher of Yes International Magazine, Sir Azuh Arinze, described Agbese as a “fantastic journalist.

In his tribute, Publisher, Political Economist and former Secretary of the NGE, Ken Ugbechie, said: “He was colossus and monumental. He was daring but not reckless. He is rare in journalism. Humanity and the media profession will miss him. He was an outstanding journalist with high ethical values. He set a tone for fine writing.”

Editor of Weekend Guardian, Dr Kabir Garba, described Agbese as a visionary man who “came, saw and conquered.”

He said: “Agbese and others really gave journalism profession a fresh breath when they began the Newswatch magazine. They contributed immensely to shaping policy framework and the role of media generally in the society.”

Others who mourn Agbese include a council member, World Journalism Education Congress (WJEC), Ralph Akinfeleye and the League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC).