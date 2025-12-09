Insecurity: Apostolic Faith Church begins nationwide prayer, says human efforts failed

The Apostolic Faith Church has stated that, with political and human efforts proven insufficient to address the escalating insecurity in the country, only national prayer can rescue the country from its current turmoil.

While speaking during a visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, Ondo State capital, as part of activities to mark the Ondo/Ekiti 2025 camp meeting, the member of the Board of Trustees in West and Central Africa, Prof. Joseph Oba Fatoba, said the security situation has deteriorated to a point where even small children are no longer satisfied with the state of the nation.

Fatoba explained that the church had already begun intensive nationwide prayers two weeks ago, adding that they would continue “until God brings an end to the insecurity that has overwhelmed the country.”

“I am not satisfied, our leaders are not satisfied, and even the little children are not satisfied. With what is happening in Nigeria now, our District Superintendent has directed that all members of the Apostolic Faith Church in West and Central Africa must go on their knees and pray.

“This prayer is stronger than any two-edged sword or any bomb. We believe it can pull down every stronghold troubling this nation. All our politicians have tried; all of us have tried. The only way out now is to call on God to avert these challenges.”

Responding to questions on whether Christians were being specifically targeted, Obafatoba stressed that insecurity in Nigeria affects every citizen, irrespective of religion.

“Insecurity affects everybody, Christians, Muslims, and others. It is now a national issue. “If we try to tie it only to religion, we may fail in fighting it. The devil is behind what is happening.”

He revealed that Apostolic Faith churches now deploy security personnel during services due to the unpredictable nature of attacks.

“For some time now, we have had security men guiding our services. Formerly, it was not like that. On Sundays, while people are worshipping, there must be security men on duty. We don’t want any problem to arise unexpectedly,” he added.

Obafatoba noted that the daily and weekly prayer sessions declared by the church were open to all Nigerians, not only church members. “This thing is not meant for Apostolic Faith alone. We are praying for Nigeria. Anyone who wants to join should come. Tell people in your workplace, in your street, everywhere, that a prayer is going on for this country. We are already seeing new faces joining us,” he said.

Responding, Ondo State NUJ Chairman Leke Adegbite praised the church’s efforts, saying Nigeria had survived thus far because religious leaders continued intercession for the country.

“Your prayers are part of what is keeping our country today. In some nations, a fraction of what we face would have scattered them. But God has been merciful because of men and women who pray silently for this nation.