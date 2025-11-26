Insecurity: Avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, Canada warns citizens

The Government of CanadaThe Government of Canada has issued an updated travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, citing persistent security challenges across the country.

The notice, revised on 24 November and shared via its website, pointed to risks related to terrorism, crime, inter-communal violence, armed attacks and kidnappings.

According to the advisory, the guidance applies nationwide, including Abuja, but excludes the cities of Lagos and Calabar, where travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution due to crime.

Canada has also designated several regions as areas where all travel should be avoided due to increased threats. These include Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states, all in the Northwest region; Plateau, Niger and Kogi in the Northcentral; and Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Taraba and Yobe states in the Northeast.

The advisory further warns against travel to the Niger Delta states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo and Rivers, except for Port Harcourt, where non-essential travel should still be avoided. Border corridors within 10 kilometres of Cameroon, Niger and northern Benin were also listed.

The government stated that “the security situation throughout the country remains unpredictable”, noting frequent demonstrations that could escalate into violence and disrupt movement, as well as regular security operations and curfews.

Criminal activity, particularly in Lagos and across urban centres, remains a significant concern. The advisory reports incidents of petty theft, armed robbery, home invasions, carjackings and burglaries, often involving organised groups.

Foreign nationals have also been targeted, including cases involving individuals posing as security personnel. Kidnapping remains widespread, with incidents recorded in northern, northeastern and southern regions, as well as affluent areas of Lagos and surrounding states.

The notice also points to a “threat of terrorism throughout Nigeria”, referencing attacks on security forcesattacks on security forces, public venues, places of worship, transport networks and government buildings.

The advisory warns that attacks could occur during political events, religious holidays and major public gatherings.

Road travel is described as hazardous due to poor road conditions, frequent armed robberies, and criminal roadblocks.

Travellers who choose to drive are advised to avoid night-time travel, remain vigilant at checkpoints and avoid stopping in isolated areas. Public transportation, including taxis and ridesharing services, is deemed unsafe due to risks of robbery and assault.

The advisory highlights additional risks, including piracy in Nigeria’s coastal waters, frequent power outages, fuel shortages and widespread fraud, particularly involving ATMs, online interactions and social media.

Canada also addresses legal and cultural considerations, warning that 2SLGBTQI+ persons may face discrimination, harassment or prosecution under Nigerian law.

Women travelling alone are advised to exercise caution due to reports of harassment.

Entry requirements for Canadian travellers remain unchanged, with visas mandatory for tourism, business, employment and study.

The government reminds dual citizens that they must enter and exit Nigeria on a valid Nigerian passport.

Health-related updates include alerts on measles, polio, diphtheria and other preventable diseases. Travellers are advised to ensure routine vaccinations are up-to-date and to seek medical guidance before travel.

Canada’s advisory finally urged its citizens to remain vigilant, monitor local media and follow instructions from the Nigerian authorities if they choose to remain in or travel to Nigeria despite the warnings.