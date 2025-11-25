Media must reawaken leaders, security chiefs to fight insecurity — Kano deputy governor

Amid the escalating wave of coordinated banditry across Nigeria, Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has charged media practitioners to hold political leaders and security chiefs accountable for the worsening security situation in the country.

Gwarzo said the media carries the responsibility of awakening authorities to their primary duty of securing Nigerians, stressing that journalists must intensify scrutiny of governance and security responses.

Speaking while hosting members of the Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel at the Government House on Tuesday, the deputy governor underscored the critical role of the press in “mounting pressure” on leaders at all levels to confront the security threats facing the nation.

The former labour leader expressed concern that those managing the nation’s security architecture were not sufficiently deploying available technologies to combat bandits and terrorists.

Despite acknowledging the capability and intelligence of Nigeria’s security agencies, he questioned why the country has failed to harness modern tools effectively to counter insurgency.

“The media should wake up to be more vigilant and dedicated to appraising the challenges facing the nation. Nigeria is facing huge problems, and journalists must do more to draw the attention of the government to the mounting insecurity,” Gwarzo said.

“Nigeria is not using technology substantially in tackling security threats. Other nations deploy technological know-how to address their challenges, yet we are not doing the same.

“Bandits today use sophisticated technology to attack our communities, while our government has yet to wake up to this reality. The media must mount pressure on the authorities to act.”

Expressing concern over the pervasive sense of fear across the country, he said, “Nobody can travel successfully without praying hard. Nobody is sure of what will happen next.

“Political leaders are also victims because fear grips everyone. If anyone must take up the task of pushing for action, it is the media, especially Correspondents’ Chapels across the nation.”

Although Kano remains one of the more peaceful states in northern Nigeria, Gwarzo said he is disturbed by reports of bandit attacks in communities bordering Katsina State.

He called for a united effort by authorities and the media to confront the challenge, while commending the Correspondents’ Chapel for sustaining a constructive relationship with the state government.

Earlier, Murtala Adewale, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, reaffirmed the journalists’ commitment to holding those in authority accountable and setting a constructive agenda for the overall well-being of society.