Insecurity: Edo police redeploy Ekpoma DPO

The Edo State Police Command has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ekpoma and posted CSP Tomofe Nwabueze as the new DPO, the command confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said Nwabueze is to assume office “with immediate effect.”

The move comes amid rising insecurity in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, where a recent peaceful protest over kidnappings and the killing of a youth turned violent.

Residents blocked a major highway to express their grievances, but some youths reportedly attacked traders at the livestock market and vandalised the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, Zaiki Anthony Abumere II, an act condemned by Governor Okpebholo.

Following the unrest, the Edo State Government postponed the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District.

Commenting on the redeployment, the police spokesperson said: “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that as part of ongoing security assessment and strategic repositioning in Ekpoma, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, has ordered the reorganisation of the Ekpoma Division.

“The CP has also approved the posting of CSP Tomofe Nwabueze to assume office as the new DPO with immediate effect.”