Insecurity: Governor Yusuf Briefs President Tinubu on Banditry in Kano

… Moves to deploy drones and logistics to protect border communities

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has disclosed that the Federal Government is giving full attention to the security situation in Kano to curb recent bandit incursions. He confirmed that he had briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the escalating attacks affecting parts of the state.

The Governor said President Tinubu “fully understood the gravity of the threat” and had ordered the deployment of a specialised security team to reinforce operations across vulnerable communities.

Concerned by the rising attacks in Shanono, Tsanyawa, and Bagwai LGAs, the Governor on Wednesday led security chiefs including Brigade Commanders, the Commissioner of Police, and the Director of DSS on an assessment visit to the affected areas.

Addressing residents, Governor Yusuf said community-based intelligence remained critical in preventing attacks. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring government protection for all communities.

He disclosed that arrangements were underway to strengthen mobility, logistics, and operational support for security agencies. He added that drones and other surveillance tools would be procured to enhance rapid response in border areas between Kano and Katsina States.

“We are aware they have been attacking innocent communities, especially here in Tsanyawa and Shanono. Many lives were lost, and many people were taken to the bush. By God’s grace, those kidnapped will be returned to their families,” he said.