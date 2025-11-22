Insecurity: PFN, others task Tinubu on urgent decisive actions

FOLLOWING the recent killings that occurred at the Christ Apostolic Church (C.A.C), Oke-Isegun in Eruku town and other places in Kwara State and rising abduction of students from their schools by terrorists, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rise to the occasion and demonstrate unwavering leadership in the face of these challenges.



This is even as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum in Kwara South Senatorial District, Chief James Ayeni has condemned the killings and abductions at CAC, Eruku, by bandits, describing the attacks as disheartening.



The PFN, in a statement, issued by its Media Bureau on Friday, said the Federal Government should take immediate and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of the evil act to justice and put an end to the needless wastage of human lives. The PFN National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, was quoted in the statement as saying: “This is not just a grievous assault on the sanctity of human life, but also a stark manifestation of the escalating genocide against Christians in Nigeria.



“This tragic incident is a direct test of the credibility and resolve of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration. It is also a calculated attempt to destabilise the peace and unity of our nation. We urge President Tinubu to rise to the occasion and demonstrate unwavering leadership in the face of these challenges.”



PFN, while commiserating with the President, the CAC family Worldwide, His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; the people of Eruku and Kwara State at large, noted that the hearts of the Christian body was heavy, and prayed God to comfort those affected by the senseless violence.



He urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant, united, and prayerful while seeking ways to navigate these trying times.



Oke said PFN was committed to promoting peace, justice, and the sanctity of life.



“We are praying and we will continue to pray for divine guidance for our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our leaders, that God may grant them the wisdom and courage to take the necessary steps to restore security and protect the lives of all citizens and do that which is right for inhabitants of Nigeria,” Bishop Oke said.



On his part, Ayeni described the killings and abductions in Eruku as barbaric, unconscionable and condemnable.

In a statement on Friday, he recalled the attacks on Oke-Ode, Babanla and Oreke axis of Ifelodun Local Council where about 15 vigilantes, 12 Forest Guards and a traditional ruler were killed.

He also recalled that about two years ago in the Koro axis of Ekiti Local Council, “the women leader of APC in the ward was abducted and subsequently killed by the bandits.”

He added: “As if that was not sad enough, the Kabiyesi of Koro, Oba Olusegun Aremu, was gruesomely murdered while his Olori was kidnapped. These are just a few of the havoc wreaked in Ekiti Local Council.

“In another dimension, not less than 50 people have been attacked by the bandits along Osi/Obbo-Ayegunle road in the last two years.”



He commiserated with the Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olarewaju, the families of the bereaved, the entire CAC members, traditional rulers and the entire people of Kwara South over the unfortunate incidents.

Ayeni commended President Tinubu and Governor Abdulrasaq for deploying heavy security personnel to Eruku axis, stating that “this positive step will go a long way to strengthen security and check the menace of the subversive elements on the route.”

Also, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Ile Joseph, has urged President Tinubu to “rise to the insecurity challenges in the country and fulfill his constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Joseph expressed concern over what he described as the escalating wave of terrorist attacks and targeted killings in the Northern region.He called for a decisive and urgent response to the menace.