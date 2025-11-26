Insecurity triggers rare APC dissent in Reps amid fresh Kwara, Kano attacks

• Doguwa calls for shutdown of N’Assembly over worsening crisis

• 24 Kebbi girls regain freedom as kidnappers seize 18 in Kwara, Kano

• Tinubu orders 24-hour aerial cordon on Kwara, Kebbi, Niger forests

• Amotekun mounts surveillance on Ondo border towns, schools

• IGP calls for united action, visits Niger over abducted students

• Kogi police dismiss social media alert on planned bandit attack

• Human Rights Watch faults govt’s response to rising school kidnappings

• ‘How security operatives freed 38 Kwara church worshippers’

Nigeria’s worsening security crisis triggered rare open dissent in the House of Representatives yesterday, when All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, accused the Tinubu administration of failing in its duty to protect citizens and warned that Parliament might need to shut down unless urgent action is taken.

Doguwa’s protestation came as the Kwara State Police Command yesterday confirmed that 10 people were kidnapped at Isapa in the Ekiti Local Council area of the state, even as armed bandits, again, attacked Biresawa village in Tsanyawa Local Council of Kano State, abducting eight residents in a midnight raid.

Also highlighting tension across parts of the country, the Kogi State Police Command was forced to issue a statement yesterday, urging residents to disregard rumours of a planned bandit attack in Kogi East.

However, on a cheerful note, Kebbi State Governor, Mohammed Nasir Idris, announced yesterday that the 24 girls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, have regained their freedom.

Applauding the news, President Bola Tinubu said, “I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this.”

Drama erupted on the floor of the House of Representatives as Doguwa, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), launched a stinging critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the worsening insecurity across the country.

He declared that the parliament should be shut down if the government fails to restore order and peace in volatile areas.

Doguwa, who spoke during a special plenary session convened to review Nigeria’s national security situation, said the nation was operating under a complete war against humanity, insisting that the government’s best efforts were no longer sufficient.

While acknowledging ongoing operations by security agencies, the former Majority Leader said President Tinubu’s government had fallen short of its constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property, especially in the North, where he described the situation as devastating, unspeakable and tragically unbearable.

He warned that the deepening security crisis, marked by banditry, kidnappings, terrorism and attacks on communities, risked derailing political stability ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that there was now a “calculated attempt to demoralise the Nigerian state.”

“Mr Speaker, I am therefore prepared to say that no matter what the government does—my government, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC government, my party—and despite all the submissions and efforts of the security agencies through their respective chairmen, I want to say that yes, the government is doing its best, the security agencies are doing their best, but with every sense of responsibility and without any fear of equivocation, their best is not good enough.

“It is not good enough because the security situation in Nigeria today is horrific. Mr Speaker, our security situation is tragic. The situation, especially in the North where I come from, is devastating.

“Our security situation in Nigeria today is unspeakable. It is unspeakable because our people are left ravaged in tension, fear and despair, all because we are lacking in institutional and collective responsibility as a government. Mr Speaker, the fact remains the same.

“I like that everyone here says that the responsibility of every democratic or elected government, or military government, is fundamentally the security of the lives and property of its own people.

“Mr Speaker, what we have today is like a failed security system. In my opinion, it is like, to quote the popular Bob Marley in his song from the 1980s, when he was saying: war in the North, war in the West, war in the East and war down South.”

He added that “if the government is not prepared to do the right thing to protect the lives and property of our people, this House must be ready to shut down and declare an emergency until decisive action is taken.”

The Kano lawmaker maintained that although state governors share responsibility, the constitutional burden of national security rests squarely on the Federal Government, adding that insecurity has become a threat without identification of party, religion or tribe.

His remarks, however, drew immediate pushback from Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who said the Parliament could not be shut down under any circumstances, insisting that the House remains the fulcrum of democracy and the institution best placed to drive solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Kalu noted that past legislatures have confronted even greater crises without resorting to closure.

He urged caution in projecting statements that might be misunderstood outside the chamber, affirming that solutions must be sought from within the House, not through drastic measures like shutting it down.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who also intervened, clarified that Doguwa’s comments, like those of all contributors, represented personal opinions, not resolutions of the House, and would be considered alongside other submissions before formal decisions are taken.

Police confirm 10 abducted in fresh attack on Kwara community

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday confirmed that 10 people were kidnapped at Isapa in the Ekiti Local Council area of the state, clarifying earlier reports that had put the number at 11.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, Adetou Ejire-Adeyemi, said there was a shooting incident at Isapa via Obbo-Ile Village on November 24, 2025.

“At about 1830hrs of the same date, the command received distress information on sporadic gunfire within the community. Swiftly responding, police operatives mobilised patrol vehicles and tactical teams to the scene,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi added that preliminary findings showed that at about 1805hrs, a group of armed men suspected to be herders invaded the village, shooting sporadically. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg but has since been treated and discharged.

She said further details from police operatives revealed that 10 persons were later abducted.

According to her, the gravity of the situation prompted the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, to visit the Isapa community for an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the visit, the CP met with traditional rulers, the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye, and the Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, as well as local and youth leaders, to assure residents of intensified operational efforts to rescue the victims safely and restore confidence in the area,” she said.

She added that a search-and-rescue operation is currently underway, involving police tactical teams and local vigilante groups combing the surrounding bushes to rescue the victims and apprehend the culprits.

Ejire-Adeyemi noted that normalcy has been restored in the village and the situation remains under strict monitoring.

Eight villagers abducted as bandits strike again in Kano community

Armed bandits have again attacked Biresawa village in Tsanyawa Local Council of Kano State, abducting eight residents in a midnight raid.

The assault occurred despite heavy security deployment across communities bordering Katsina State.

A source who requested anonymity said the attackers arrived around midnight and seized two men and six women. “Up till now, there is no news of their whereabouts,” he said.

A relative of some of the victims, Kabiru Usman, said the gunmen struck from neighbouring Tsundu village. “They came on foot, armed with guns. They kidnapped my wife, Umma; my 17-year-old daughter, Fati; my brother’s wife, and two other women,” he said.

Usman added that villagers attempted to resist the attack but were overpowered. He said residents had earlier alerted security agencies after receiving warnings that the bandits were moving towards the area. “We notified the police and military ahead of time because they gave us their numbers and asked us to call if we got any information,” he said.

He appealed to the government to ensure the safe return of the abducted residents, noting rising fear across nearby communities following recent attacks.

Shanono, Bagwai and Tsanyawa councils, all bordering Katsina, have witnessed repeated assaults in recent months, including mass abductions and livestock theft. The attacks had briefly subsided after troops of the Joint Task Force repelled an earlier incursion, killing 19 bandits and recovering weapons, though two soldiers and a vigilante were lost in that operation.

To strengthen security operations, the Kano State Government recently donated patrol vehicles and motorcycles to the military.

Attempts to get a response from the Kano Police Command were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to its spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, went unanswered.

Tinubu orders 24-hour aerial cordon on Kwara, Kebbi, Niger forests

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a total security cordon around forests in Kwara State after a surge in kidnappings and terrorist activity, according to his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, in a post on his X handle yesterday.

Dare said the President has directed the Nigerian Air Force to intensify aerial surveillance over the deepest stretches of the forests where criminals are believed to be hiding.

He noted that the operation will run around the clock, with air assets maintaining constant communication and coordination with ground troops.

The Presidential aide added that the same directive applies to the Kebbi and Niger State axes, where joint operations are expected to facilitate the rescue of kidnapped victims.

Communities in the affected regions have also been urged to provide timely intelligence on suspicious movements to assist security forces in restoring safety, Dare said.

Amotekun mounts surveillance on Ondo border towns, schools amid security concerns

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, yesterday disclosed that, in response to recent security breaches in parts of the country, it has begun 24-hour patrols of border communities across the state.

The corps also revealed that its operatives have been deployed to provide security and maintain surveillance in schools with boarding facilities. It added that personnel in border towns and outlying communities have been placed on red alert.

According to the Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, the security situation has necessitated intensified patrols, particularly ahead of the Yuletide.

Adeleye, who announced the measures during the parade of suspects at the corps headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, assured residents of their safety amid the surge in bandit and terrorist activity in some parts of the country.

“The corps has commenced full enhanced patrol of all boarding schools in the state. In the last week, we have visited many of these schools and mounted surveillance on all those with boarding facilities.

“We have also stepped up 24-7 patrols. Ember month patrols have been strengthened at our borders to ensure protection. I want to reassure residents of the state that security agencies are working to guarantee the safety of lives and property in Ondo State,” he said.

Adeleye added that the ongoing Operation ‘Le Won Jade’ has resulted in the arrest of more than 30 suspects, with 16 paraded at the corps headquarters.

He explained that the 16 suspects include 10 arrested for breaching public order, three for kidnapping and three for violating anti-grazing regulations.

IGP calls for united action as he visits Niger over abducted schoolchildren

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has called for a united front in tackling the insecurity bedevilling the country.

He appealed during a sympathy visit to the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, following the abduction of pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Council.

Egbetokun said Nigeria is grappling with deep and troubling security challenges, noting that Niger State sits at the centre of emerging threats. He expressed concern over the audacity of criminal networks, stressing that their activities require an immediate and coordinated response from all stakeholders.

Describing the incident at St Mary’s as “troubling and heartbreaking”, the IGP said Niger State is too strategic to be neglected. He disclosed that security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, are bearing the weight of the rescue effort, with 50 of the abducted children already recovered.

The police chief added that additional tactical assets have been deployed to the state, along with expanded intelligence operations, to facilitate the safe return of the remaining pupils and their teachers.

He thanked the Niger State Government, traditional rulers and other partners for their support, but maintained that more must be done. Egbetokun assured that the police would not allow criminal elements to succeed in their agenda.

Earlier, Governor Bago commended the IGP and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the swift deployment of rescue teams. He praised the effectiveness of the police tactical units and acknowledged the contributions of other security agencies.

The governor said more recoveries had been made and expressed optimism that all the missing children would return safely, insisting that “no life is worth missing”. He urged citizens to remain calm and prayerful, noting that the nation’s democracy and sovereignty are under threat and must be collectively defended.

Kogi police dismiss social media alert on planned bandit attack

The Kogi State Police Command has urged residents to disregard rumours of a planned bandit attack in Kogi East, describing the reports as a false alarm intended to cause panic.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP William Ovye Aya, said in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday that the circulating messages on social media were “unverifiable” and lacked any element of truth.

“The Kogi State Police Command is aware of the false reports circulating on social media about a possible bandit attack in Kogi East. The command wishes to inform the general public that such a report is unverifiable and does not constitute any elements of truth,” he said.

Aya assured residents that the police were taking the matter seriously and had put in place measures to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, had ordered the deployment of tactical teams — including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Squad and intelligence units — to strategic locations. Additional security assets have also been deployed to respond to any unforeseen situation in critical areas.

“We urge the public to remain calm and verify information through official sources before sharing, noting that false claims can cause unnecessary panic,” Aya said.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies and to report suspicious activities promptly, stressing that “security is a shared responsibility.”

Human Rights Watch faults govt’s response to rising school kidnappings

Human Rights Watch yesterday urged Nigerian authorities to act urgently to secure the safe release of students and teachers recently kidnapped in the northwest.

The organisation also appealed to the government to take concrete steps to protect schools and communities from further attacks, stressing that the groups responsible should immediately release all captives.

On November 18, 2025, 25 schoolgirls were abducted by unidentified gunmen from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State. Three days later, on November 21, 303 students and 12 teachers were seized from Saint Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State.

Commenting on the situation, Anietie Ewang, Nigerian researcher at Human Rights Watch, said: “These mass school kidnappings once again lay bare the deliberate targeting of students, teachers, and schools in Nigeria’s deteriorating security environment. The deepening crisis underscores the government’s failure to protect vulnerable communities.”

The group expressed concern that the authorities have not applied lessons from previous attacks to establish early-warning systems and other preventive measures.

On the closure of federal secondary schools, known as Unity Colleges, in Katsina, Taraba and Niger, HRW noted that although the decision was meant to protect students, it has disrupted learning for thousands of children, denying them access to education and the social and psychological support that schools provide.

It warned that without concrete measures to create alternative learning opportunities to ensure continuity in education, affected students risk falling behind academically and experiencing long-term developmental setbacks.

HRW said the government should act swiftly to advance legislation to implement the Safe Schools Declaration.

Ewang added, “Children in Nigeria have the right to go to school without fearing for their lives. Nigerian authorities should prioritise the safe release of the kidnapped children and their teachers and bring those responsible for their abduction to justice.”

‘How security operatives freed 38 Kwara church worshippers’

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, detailed how Nigeria’s security agencies deployed precision intelligence and coordinated engagement to secure the release of 38 abducted worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

Onanuga said operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military played decisive roles in the rescue operation, using real-time tracking and controlled communication to pressure the bandits into releasing their captives unharmed.

He explained that security agencies swiftly activated sophisticated tracking systems that enabled continuous monitoring of the kidnappers and their movements, providing the leverage needed to establish contact and negotiate from a position of strength.

“DSS and military operatives were deeply involved in the rescue of the 38 worshippers in Eruku,” Onanuga said.

“They made contact with the bandits to secure the release of the captives. Our security agencies have systems for tracking these criminals, which allow them to monitor developments in real time.

“They reached out to the kidnappers and demanded the release of the victims, and the bandits complied, fully aware of the consequences of defying government directives.”

He described the non-kinetic approach as deliberate, noting that storming the kidnappers’ hideout would have endangered the victims, who are often used as human shields.

According to him, “The priority was to ensure that all abductees were safely reunited with their families without triggering avoidable casualties.”

Onanuga added that security agencies remain on the trail of the perpetrators, while the military will determine the appropriate next steps to ensure they are brought to justice.

The victims were abducted from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku on November 18. Three days later, on November 21, DSS Director-General Adeola Ajayi briefed President Bola Tinubu on the broader security crisis unfolding nationwide.

By November 23, the President announced that all abductees had regained freedom.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, Onanuga reiterated that the success of the operation was driven by intelligence coordination between the DSS and the military.

He added that the bandits released the captives because they knew that “if they did not cooperate, they were going to be pummelled.”

“The security agencies have a way of contacting these people,” he said. “They know the consequences of not acquiescing to government demands. They know they could be pummelled.”

Onanuga maintained that a kinetic strike would have been counterproductive, as it risked “collateral damage” and potential loss of civilian lives.

He emphasised that the military will determine the “next line of action” as the search for the kidnappers continues.