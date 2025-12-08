It’s more difficult to be monarch than governor, says Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has said that it is easier to function as a governor than as a monarch.

Oba Ladoja stated this, yesterday, while receiving the Oniru of Iruland in Lagos State, Oba Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, in his Bodija Ibadan residence.

The Olubadan, who is a former governor of Oyo State, noted that whereas the government has coercive powers, monarchs do not.

He contended further that there is no definable pattern of funding for monarchs, whereas this is not so with the government.

According to him, there is an imperative to give constitutional role for traditional rulers, given our closeness to the grassroots.

He said that the expectation of the people concerning the Olubadan stool is very high, with a very massive jurisdiction, saying: “This is why we think outside the box, not to let our people with very high expectations down.”

The monarch recalled with nostalgia his years in Lagos, particularly Lagos Island, adding that it was worthwhile.

Earlier, Oba Lawal had extolled the virtues of Olubadan.

The Oniru, who was himself a former Commissioner in Lagos State, told the Olubadan how exciting and challenging it seems for a former public office holder to function as a monarch.