I’ve no regrets supporting Tinubu, says Wike on 58th birthday

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he has no regrets over his open support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 2022, insisting that his decision was guided by character, integrity and a firm belief in equity and justice.

Wike spoke in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday at a special event organised to mark his 58th birthday, where political leaders and associates from across party lines gathered to celebrate his life, achievements and political influence.

The former Rivers State governor said his support for President Tinubu remained consistent before, during and after the 2023 presidential election, stressing that he never hid his position at any point.

Recalling the build-up to the 2023 polls, Wike noted that he was the only prominent figure from the main opposition party who openly declared support for Tinubu, a decision he said was rooted in the principle of power rotation to the South, as well as his personal conviction about fairness and justice.

He further argued that his leadership capacity was evident in Rivers State during the elections, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential poll, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured victories in the governorship, National Assembly, State House of Assembly and local government elections under his watch.

The birthday event, held at Wike’s residence, attracted National Assembly lawmakers from Rivers State, serving and former legislators, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, local government chairmen, as well as friends and political associates.

Speakers at the event extolled the minister’s virtues, describing him as an achiever and astute politician whose impact is felt across the country, while urging him not to relent and assuring him of continued support.

Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, described Wike as the “naked wire” of Rivers politics, saying his political feats showed that President Tinubu picked “the right product from the PDP” to work with.

Amaewhule, who led 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the event, thanked Wike for being a dependable leader and pledged the continued loyalty of the lawmakers. “Wherever our leader goes, we will follow him, and whoever he supports, we will also support,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government and Rivers State ALGON Chairman, Hon. Allwell Ihunda, described Wike as a consistent and compassionate leader.

Others who spoke at the event included the Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Mohammed Abdulrahman; PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih; APC chieftain, Hon. Victor Giadom; former Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; and Senators Sandy Onor, Magnus Abe, George Sekibo and Bari Mpigi, among others.

In his response, Wike thanked his political family and associates for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in shaping his leadership journey. He said he remained fulfilled working with his people and pledged to continue collaborating with them in the interest of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The minister added that criticism and abuse do not bother him, describing them as part of what keeps him going. The event ended with special prayers for Wike and his family.